Baltimore Ravens Injury Report: Latest on Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, Odell Beckham Jr. and more for AFC Championship Game 

The Baltimore Ravens are putting the finishing touches in their preparations ahead of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens finished the 2023 regular season with the best record in the NFL, so they will fancy their chances at home against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Ravens have a few injury concerns ahead of the crunch matchup. Here's a closer look at the injury status of some of Baltimore's most important players:

Mark Andrews’ injury status

According to the Baltimore Ravens website, star tight end Mark Andrews has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game. Furthermore, head coach John Harbaugh has confirmed that the perennial Pro Bowler will play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrews has been out of action since an ankle injury on Nov. 16, 2023. Hence, it's been 10 weeks since the All-Pro tight end has stepped on the gridiron. Andrews has been hard at work to make his return, and will be able to contribute to the Ravens' Super Bowl push versus Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Marlon Humphrey’s injury status

Baltimore Ravens starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey has dealt with injuries in the 2023-24 NFL season. The lockdown defender entered the week with a calf issue and was a limited participant in two of the three training sessions.

However, Harbaugh is confident Humphrey will play in the AFC Championship Game. Humphrey was a full participant in Friday's training session, which bodes well for his availability for Sunday's big game. Humphrey is currently listed as questionable on the Ravens injury report, meaning he has a 50-50 chance of featuring on Sunday.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury status

Last but not least is Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had a decent season as the third-option pass catcher for the Ravens. Beckham Jr. was rested for the Ravens' final regular season game as an injury precaution.

The Ravens likely made the right decision, as Beckham Jr. is fit enough to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. The one-time Super Bowl champ enters the game with no injury designation and will likely be eager to remind the NFL about his All-Pro level talent in the AFC Championship Game.