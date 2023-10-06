Baltimore Ravens injury report: Latest on Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman for fantasy football Week 5

The Baltimore Ravens have looked fine in spite of some injuries on both sides of the football. Without Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, the Ravens offense has looked good as they sit atop the AFC North with a 3-1 record.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has stepped up over the last couple of weeks in both player's absences. Nonetheless, the team is doing its best to push through the injury bug early on this season.

Let's take at the Ravens' injury report entering Week 5 of the 2023 season.

Baltimore Ravens Week 5 Injury Update

Beckham Jr., Bateman, offensive lineman Morgan Moses, and running back Justice Hill are listed on the team's injury report. Also, All four players and their status for Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air.

Their offense could some help as quarterback Lamar Jackson needs more weapons on the field. However, each of the current statuses of the skill position players has to be looked at differently.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Update

Beckham Jr. was a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. He might eventually be listed as questionable to play in Week 5 versus the Steelers with his ankle injury. He's missed the team's last two games with his injury.

His fantasy value is unknown as it remains uncertain whether he'll play. Those who own him in fantasy football might need to wait and see.

Now that bye weeks are a factor, the Baltimore wideout could be a start versus the Pittsburgh defense in PPR leagues.

Rashod Bateman Injury Report

Bateman was a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The 23-year-old missed the Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury. Yet, it seems he's on track to being back on the field in Week 5 against the Steelers.

Should you have Bateman on your fantasy football team, he'd be competing with Beckham Jr. and Flowers for targets. Flowers has been Jackson's top wideout while the rest would be split with Beckham Jr.

While being healthy is a positive, the negative could be whether he can get the ball. Bateman has just 12.9 total fantasy points in three games this season. He would be a risk vs. reward in terms of starting him.

Justice Hill Injury Update

Hill was limited in practice this week on Thursday for the second straight instance with a foot and hamstring injury. The running back missed Baltimore's Week 3 game due to turf toe, but he returned in the Week 4 victory over the Browns. In that game, Hill had just seven offensive snaps behind Gus Edwards.

The 25-year-old should be able to play in Week 5 against the Steelers, even if he's listed as questionable on the injury report. In fantasy football, those who have rostered might have to keep him on the bench.

He's declined in fantasy points since his 12.9-point effort in Week 1. He's put up 8.3 and 3.3 points in PPR leagues, respectively in his last two games. Edwards has been the lead back since J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.