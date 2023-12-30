Bears vs Falcons injury report: Latest on Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney, and more for Week 17

The Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears face off in a game with some playoff implications in the 2023 season in Week 17. Atlanta is still in the hunt to make the postseason while Chicago looks to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Atlanta is in a must-win situation to have any dreams of making the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. They picked up a big win (29-10) at home last week over the Indianapolis Colts. The Falcons (7-8) are looking for rookie running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts to make an impact in Week 17.

On the other side of the field, Chicago (6-9) is looking to win and get all the help needed to have a shot for the postseason. They got a 27-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals to stay in the playoff hunt in Week 16.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Atlanta Falcons injury report for Week 17

The only Atlanta Falcons player given a designation on the injury report is offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee), listed as questionable. Besides McGary, eight other Falcons were listed on the injury report.

These players are quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle), outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck), defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle), offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Drew Dalman (ankle) and Jake Matthews (knee).

Kaleb McGary injury status

The veteran offensive lineman has been inactive for three straight weeks as he is working his way back from a knee injury suffered in Week 12 against the New York Jets. McGary has started 74 of his 75 career games with Atlanta at the tackle position.

Chicago Bears injury report for Week 17

Per the Chicago Bears website, three players were given injury designations ahead of their game versus Atlanta. Tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (knee) are listed as questionable. However, wide receiver Darnell Mooney (concussion) will not play in Week 17.

Three others have no designation on Chicago's injury report: offensive lineman Tevn Jenkins (concussion), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral).

Cole Kmet injury status

Kmet was a limited participant on Friday as his knee injury kept him from participating at all during both Wednesday and Thursday's practice. Head coach Matt Eberflus seemed optimistic that Kmet would be able to play at home this upcoming week.

“Everything looks pretty good there, so it's positive," Eberflus said (via Sports Illustrated).

Expand Tweet

Darnell Mooney injury status

The wideout wasn't cleared ahead of the Bears matchup against the Falcons at home. It remains to be seen if he will pass concussion protocol for the team's season finale with the Green Bay Packers. Mooney has 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown on 61 targets in his fourth season in the NFL.

Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons: How to watch

The Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears face off in a Week 17 game that will have the feel of a playoff contest. Each team will look to leave it out on the field in hopes of getting a win.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago

When: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 p.m., ET