Beckham hopes to spoil playoff-bound teams if Giants are out

6   //    07 Dec 2018, 05:20 IST
Odell Beckham Jr. - cropped
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New York Giants bow out of the NFL's postseason race, Odell Beckham Jr. wants to bring some teams with him.

The lowly Giants (4-8) will likely watch the playoffs from home, barring a late-season surge ahead of Sunday's clash against the Washington Redskins.

New York – who have won three of their last four games – are still alive in the race for the division title or a wildcard spot, but a slow start capped off by a five-game losing skid has made things difficult.

"At this point, we can only focus on Washington. There is no 'what if.' We're going out there to win," Giants star Beckham said.

"If our season is over, I'm making sure somebody else is coming home with us. That is the goal.

"The goal is to win all these games and see what happens, but if not, you have a tough game to play against us for the last four games."

The Giants have also yet to perform well in their division. New York have lost all four of their divisional games this season.

New York have two games left with one in week 14 against the Redskins and week 17 with the Dallas Cowboys. ​

If the Giants can win out they would do more than spoil another team's playoff potential as they would have a spot of their own. 

"Since the bye week, we're playing at a very, very high level," Beckham said. "I just hope we can continue that. That is all we can do at this point. Leave the rest of the season up to everybody else and focus on what we can control, which is winning our game and seeing what happens.

"Not really much more to say than that."

