Bell reacts as Gurley sets new standard for RB contracts

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell

Todd Gurley's contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams unsurprisingly attracted the attention of Le'Veon Bell following his latest failed attempt to get a long-term deal from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gurley and the Rams agreed to a four-year extension worth $60million on Tuesday that has set the standard for Bell, and running backs across the NFL, as he seeks a lucrative contract of his own.

Bell congratulated Gurley and posted a tweet poking fun at those who believe his desire to earn a contract worth $17m annually is far-fetched.

He wrote of Gurley's deal: "And ppl thought I was trippin?..."

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

The Steelers failed to reach an agreement with Bell ahead of the July 16 franchise tag deadline, though general manager Kevin Colbert has insisted they will again try to do so next year.

But it could prove to be too little too late, as Bell's agent Adisa Bakari indicated this season could be the All-Pro's last in Pittsburgh.

Bell is not expected to be in attendance for training camp but will play for $14.5m under the franchise tender during the regular season.

He finished with 321 carries for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games last season, while Gurley had 279 carries for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games.