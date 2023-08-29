Ben DiNucci landing spots: Who should sign ex-Broncos QB after short-lived Denver stint?

Ben DiNucci has been waived by the Denver Broncos, ending his NFL return for now. The former Dallas Cowboys backup QB hasn't made the Broncos' 53-man roster for the 2023 NFL season despite his decent performances in preseason. Hence, DiNucci will look for a new home ahead of the 2023 season.

Here, we will showcase three franchises we consider favorites to snag the James Madison University alum.

Top Three landing spots for Ben DiNucci

We will be counting down, from three to one, the top three landing spots for Ben DiNucci ahead of the upcoming season.

#3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers head into the 2023 NFL season with only two quarterbacks on their depth chart. Justin Herbert is the undisputed starter, while Easton Stick is the clear backup. The Chargers recently waived TCU alum Max Duggan, so an empty roster spot for a third-string QB is waiting to be filled.

Ben DiNucci can serve as the team's QB3, as he has ample experience as an NFL backup. He can also bring some background to the team's locker room, as he has been a professional way longer than Stick.

Let's wait and see whether the Los Angeles Chargers share our sentiment and give the former seventh-round pick a shot in the NFL.

#2. Denver Broncos

Ben DiNucci could be a decent re-addition to the Denver Broncos, even though the franchise recently waived him.

All waived players can be added to a franchise's practice squad if they remain unclaimed in the waiver wire. That means that so far as DiNucci goes unclaimed, he can rejoin the Broncos like he never left.

The Broncos QB room is an interesting one. Perennial Pro Bowler Russell Wilson is the clear starting quarterback, even though he wasn't elite in 2022. Jarrett Stidham is the second-string QB, despite some fans feeling that DiNucci outplayed him during preseason.

We implore that DiNucci doesn't pack his bags yet; he might be on the Broncos practice squad heading into week one.

#1. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are a mess from the ground up, with their struggles at QB being most well-documented. Reports state that Kyler Murray might be out for the 2023 season as he recovers from a horror injury.

Furthermore, the Cardinals' off-season roster moves are giving off major tanking vibes, as there's a certain Caleb Williams up for grabs in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the moment, the team has Joshua Dobbs, Clayton Tune, and David Blough as quarterback options heading into week one.

Ben DiNucci is arguably better than all three backup QBs, so that Arizona might be a brilliant landing spot for the 2023 XFL passing yards leader. All that's left is for the Cardinals to claim him off the waivers in a few hours.

Let's make the QB carousel in Arizona even more enjoyable!

