Best available NFL free agents: 5 names teams can still target ahead of training camp 

The start of the 2023 NFL regular season is still a few months away. However, with the OTAs having commenced, teams look to fine-tune their rosters with potential incomings and outgoings.

Here, we take a look at the five best free agents that are available ahead of training camp in 2023.

5 best NFL free agents available ahead of training camp in 2023

#1. DeAndre Hopkins

Former Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins in the 2023 offseason after failing to find a trade partner for the veteran. However, it's safe to say that the wideout will find a team before the season begins.

Hopkins recently narrowed down his choice to five quarterbacks he would like to play alongside. The five-time Pro Bowler finished the 2022 season with 717 yards and three touchdowns on 64 receptions.

#2. Ezekiel Elliott

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 after eight NFL seasons. The running back finished his stint with 1,881 carries for 8,262 rushing yards, 305 catches for 2,336 yards and scored 80 touchdowns.

Elliott is still only 27 and still has that explosive burst with the ball in his hand. The three-time Pro Bowler had an impressive 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 231 carries last season.

#3. Leonard Fournette

Former Tampa Bay Buccaners RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in 2021. However, the running back was considered surplus to requirement for the team as it released him in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Fournette is a strong and powerful runner who can still cause havoc for defenses. He managed 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries last season.

#4. Jadeveon Clowney

Former Cleveland Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns and he was released by the team in the 2023 offseason. The defensive end had quite an acrimonious split with the Browns but still showed sparks of brilliance during his time with the franchise.

Clowney recently revealed that he is open to returning to the Houston Texans but there will certainly be a few more teams monitoring him in the next few weeks. He finished with 28 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended last season.

#5. Frank Clark

Former Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark

Frank Clark spent four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was released by the team in the 2023 NFL offseason after the team won the Super Bowl. It was the second Super Bowl title the player won with the franchise.

Clark is still only 29 and still has a few good years remaining in the tank. The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to find a team before the training camp begins.

