Best NFL schedule release videos: Chargers' epic troll, Titans' Broadway style and more

On Thursday, the NFL's 32 teams finally found out who they will be playing and when in 2023. Every team had a different way of releasing its schedule, and while some stood out very well, others were not so stellar.
But for this piece, only the 10 best will be identified, along with a short explanation of the video.
Top 10 2023 NFL schedule videos
10) Green Bay Packers - Infomercial
Complete with stock footage, the Packers have gone retro with this ad-esque video full of puns.
9) Tennessee Titans - Bar
A music-inspired piece featuring country singer Keith Urban and WWE Superstar (and Nashville resident and Titans fan) Sheamus (The Bar, get it?), it evokes an underground concert in Broadway.
8) Washington Commanders - AI
Ron Rivera and the new Commanders mascot, Major Tuddy, are the stars of this rather hilarious meta video where the pig, with the help of an AI program, has to rush a schedule release lest the coach throw him back into the farm.
7) Minnesota Vikings - Drone
A dizzying flight around the Vikings' training facilities takes the viewer around through their opponents via strategically placed logos and words. It is a miracle that the drone did not hit the steel beams as it tried to evade a security guard.
6) Indianapolis Colts - Food
Be tantalized as defensive tackles DeForrest Buckner and Grover Stewart sample foods themed after their opponents. With an appearance from the team's new QB1, Anthony Richardson.
5) Los Angeles Rams - TikTok
The Atlanta Falcons may have brought a big gun in rapper Quavo for their own TikTok video, but that feels disjointed. This is a much better application of that platform.
4) Philadelphia Eagles - Dogs
Reggie (named after defensive end Reggie White, who began his NFL career in Philly) is the mastermind of this short clip, which features multiple dogs biting rival-themed biscuits and other things. Honestly, this looks cute.
3) Seattle Seahawks - Babies
The subtitle says it all: "cutest." Who thought babies would be show up in a supposedly manly sport like the NFL? Yes, there was a prank video, but that does not count.
2) Los Angeles Chargers - Anime
The Chargers have done it again, going full anime-style troll with a mix of references to footballing events (like their blown 27-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Not as funny as last year's, but still good.
1) Miami Dolphins - Movie
This epic is divided into three parts: food stand, theater, and trailer, the last part especially going out of its way to cast the Dolphins' NFL opponents as actors in the upcoming "movie". Plus it has a credits-style summary.
