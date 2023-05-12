Best NFL schedule release videos: Chargers' epic troll, Titans' Broadway style and more

On Thursday, the NFL's 32 teams finally found out who they will be playing and when in 2023. Every team had a different way of releasing its schedule, and while some stood out very well, others were not so stellar.

But for this piece, only the 10 best will be identified, along with a short explanation of the video.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 2023 NFL schedule videos

10) Green Bay Packers - Infomercial

Complete with stock footage, the Packers have gone retro with this ad-esque video full of puns.

Green Bay Packers @packers hot new item everyone is talking about



The 2023 : packers.com/schedule



𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! It's thehotnew item everyone is talking aboutThe 2023 #Packers schedule is here𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: packers.com/schedule📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 https://t.co/pXQzgMP9ps

9) Tennessee Titans - Bar

A music-inspired piece featuring country singer Keith Urban and WWE Superstar (and Nashville resident and Titans fan) Sheamus (The Bar, get it?), it evokes an underground concert in Broadway.

Tennessee Titans @Titans



Powered by



: 2023 Schedule Release on All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football!Powered by @Shift4 : 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀 Powered by @Shift4 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork https://t.co/ymAaKLU87L

8) Washington Commanders - AI

Ron Rivera and the new Commanders mascot, Major Tuddy, are the stars of this rather hilarious meta video where the pig, with the help of an AI program, has to rush a schedule release lest the coach throw him back into the farm.

7) Minnesota Vikings - Drone

A dizzying flight around the Vikings' training facilities takes the viewer around through their opponents via strategically placed logos and words. It is a miracle that the drone did not hit the steel beams as it tried to evade a security guard.

Minnesota Vikings @Vikings 122 days until Week 1



Enjoy The Ride 122 days until Week 1Enjoy The Ride https://t.co/UZgsYsbygF

6) Indianapolis Colts - Food

Be tantalized as defensive tackles DeForrest Buckner and Grover Stewart sample foods themed after their opponents. With an appearance from the team's new QB1, Anthony Richardson.

5) Los Angeles Rams - TikTok

The Atlanta Falcons may have brought a big gun in rapper Quavo for their own TikTok video, but that feels disjointed. This is a much better application of that platform.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL A schedule release just For You. A schedule release just For You. https://t.co/T2C6SMlDdQ

4) Philadelphia Eagles - Dogs

Reggie (named after defensive end Reggie White, who began his NFL career in Philly) is the mastermind of this short clip, which features multiple dogs biting rival-themed biscuits and other things. Honestly, this looks cute.

3) Seattle Seahawks - Babies

The subtitle says it all: "cutest." Who thought babies would be show up in a supposedly manly sport like the NFL? Yes, there was a prank video, but that does not count.

2) Los Angeles Chargers - Anime

The Chargers have done it again, going full anime-style troll with a mix of references to footballing events (like their blown 27-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Not as funny as last year's, but still good.

Los Angeles Chargers @chargers should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?yes yes yesyesyesyes yes yes yesyes yes yes yes yesyes yesyes yes yesyes yesye yes yesyes yes yesyes https://t.co/z7qyNGyWHp

1) Miami Dolphins - Movie

This epic is divided into three parts: food stand, theater, and trailer, the last part especially going out of its way to cast the Dolphins' NFL opponents as actors in the upcoming "movie". Plus it has a credits-style summary.

Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins Get your popcorn ready. 🍿



Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! Get your popcorn ready. 🍿Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! https://t.co/afSl4VYbpn

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes