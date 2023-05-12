Create

Best NFL schedule release videos: Chargers' epic troll, Titans' Broadway style and more

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 12, 2023 10:53 GMT
The 2023 NFL game schedule has been revealed, and teams had creative ways to announce their fixtures (image via YouTube)
On Thursday, the NFL's 32 teams finally found out who they will be playing and when in 2023. Every team had a different way of releasing its schedule, and while some stood out very well, others were not so stellar.

But for this piece, only the 10 best will be identified, along with a short explanation of the video.

Top 10 2023 NFL schedule videos

10) Green Bay Packers - Infomercial

Complete with stock footage, the Packers have gone retro with this ad-esque video full of puns.

It's the 🔥hot🔥 new item everyone is talking about‼️The 2023 #Packers schedule is here 📆: packers.com/schedule📺 𝘼𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙏𝙑! 📺 https://t.co/pXQzgMP9ps

9) Tennessee Titans - Bar

A music-inspired piece featuring country singer Keith Urban and WWE Superstar (and Nashville resident and Titans fan) Sheamus (The Bar, get it?), it evokes an underground concert in Broadway.

All our rowdy friends are at Robert's and ready for football! 👀 Powered by @Shift4 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork https://t.co/ymAaKLU87L

8) Washington Commanders - AI

Ron Rivera and the new Commanders mascot, Major Tuddy, are the stars of this rather hilarious meta video where the pig, with the help of an AI program, has to rush a schedule release lest the coach throw him back into the farm.

Introducing the newest AI software, ChatDMV🎟 bit.ly/commanders2023 | @SeatGeek https://t.co/gJEJB6bKnp

7) Minnesota Vikings - Drone

A dizzying flight around the Vikings' training facilities takes the viewer around through their opponents via strategically placed logos and words. It is a miracle that the drone did not hit the steel beams as it tried to evade a security guard.

122 days until Week 1Enjoy The Ride https://t.co/UZgsYsbygF

6) Indianapolis Colts - Food

Be tantalized as defensive tackles DeForrest Buckner and Grover Stewart sample foods themed after their opponents. With an appearance from the team's new QB1, Anthony Richardson.

Bon Appétit. 🤌 https://t.co/HZYbf9jScz

5) Los Angeles Rams - TikTok

The Atlanta Falcons may have brought a big gun in rapper Quavo for their own TikTok video, but that feels disjointed. This is a much better application of that platform.

A schedule release just For You. https://t.co/T2C6SMlDdQ

4) Philadelphia Eagles - Dogs

Reggie (named after defensive end Reggie White, who began his NFL career in Philly) is the mastermind of this short clip, which features multiple dogs biting rival-themed biscuits and other things. Honestly, this looks cute.

Team dog Reggie 🤝 Dawg Mentality@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/wKS4HkAYNP

3) Seattle Seahawks - Babies

The subtitle says it all: "cutest." Who thought babies would be show up in a supposedly manly sport like the NFL? Yes, there was a prank video, but that does not count.

Cuteness overload for the 🗓🥹🎟 shwks.com/m9tlfu | @Delta https://t.co/nPR7DeMqEC

2) Los Angeles Chargers - Anime

The Chargers have done it again, going full anime-style troll with a mix of references to footballing events (like their blown 27-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars). Not as funny as last year's, but still good.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?yes yes yesyesyesyes yes yes yesyes yes yes yes yesyes yesyes yes yesyes yesye yes yesyes yes yesyes https://t.co/z7qyNGyWHp

1) Miami Dolphins - Movie

This epic is divided into three parts: food stand, theater, and trailer, the last part especially going out of its way to cast the Dolphins' NFL opponents as actors in the upcoming "movie". Plus it has a credits-style summary.

Get your popcorn ready. 🍿Introducing your 2023 Miami Dolphins schedule! https://t.co/afSl4VYbpn

