“Bill Belichick owes Tom Brady his life” - Patriots fans call out HC after franchise suffers 35-0 humiliating loss vs Saints

The New England Patriots are struggling this season, as they fell to 1-4 after getting shut out by the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday.

The Bill Belichick-coach team suffered an embarrassing 34-0 loss to New Orleans a week after getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 38-3. That's 72-3 in the past two weeks.

With the Pats' struggles looking worse and worse each week, some think Bill Belichick was carried by Tom Brady's success.

Since Brady left, Belichick hasn't won a playoff game in five years, and he won't likely win one this season. With Brady, he won six Super Bowls, the most of any coach.

Quarterback Mac Jones was benched during the game as he completed 12 out of 20 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions. This was the second week in a row the Pats benched him.

NFL fans react to the New England Patriots blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints

It's safe to say many are blaming the New England Pats' struggles on Bill Belichick. Fans were furious following their blowout loss and were calling out Belichick for the teams' struggles.

Here's how fans reacted.

Could the New England Patriots move on from Mac Jones next season?

Mac Jones, Bill Belichick during New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

Following the loss, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that quarterback Mac Jones will remain the starter despite being benched two weeks in a row.

“Yeah, there are a lot of problems," Belichick said. "Certainly wasn’t all him.”

Jones has struggled since last season. He was benched twice for backup quarterback Bailey Zappe last year and has continued that trend this season.

In five games this season, Jones is 1-4 as a starter and has completed 62.5% of passes for five touchdowns and six interceptions.

If Jones continues to have the disappointing season that he's been having, the Pats could move on from him after the season. This could be the first time in Belichick's tenure with the Patriots that they miss the playoffs two seasons in a row.