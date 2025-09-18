  • home icon
Bills vs. Dolphins weather report: Latest on conditions at Highmark Stadium for Week 3 TNF clash in Buffalo

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 18, 2025 12:30 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Bills vs. Dolphins weather report: Latest on conditions at Highmark Stadium for Week 3 TNF clash in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will face off in Week 3 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Both teams entered the season with playoff aspirations, but they've endured vastly contrasting starts to the season.

The Bills are 2-0, having recorded wins against the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, while the Dolphins are 0-2 because of losses to the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. With their Thursday Night Football game around the corner, let's look at the weather report for the showdown.

Bills vs. Dolphins weather report

According to Yahoo Sports, the game will be played at 67 degrees with a humidity level of 79%. The conditions are typical for Buffalo at this time of the year.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Furthermore, there will be 8 mph winds with 0% chance of precipitation. The event will be held at Highmark Stadium, and full attendance is expected.

The AFC East showdown has been dominated by the Bills in recent years. Sean McDermott has turned Highmark Stadium into a fortress, and the Mike McDaniel-led Dolphins have their work cut out in the fixture.

How to watch Bill vs. Dolphins in Week 3

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2025 campaign. Josh Allen and Co. won a game of the season contender versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and they were utterly dominant against the New York Jets in Week 2. They'll fancy their chances against a Miami Dolphins side that looks to be on the verge of a coaching change.

The Bills entered this season as one of the Super Bowl favorites from the AFC. Their performances so far have been impressive, and they'll aim to make it 3-0 on Thursday Night.

The Miami Dolphins have endured a forgettable start to the season. The blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 was a cause for concern, and the less said about the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, the better.

Next up for the under-pressure Mike McDaniel is a trip to Buffalo to face off against the Bills. A loss in the game might mark the end of the offensive guru's tenure in Miami.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025
  • Live stream: Prime Video, FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 8:15 pm ET
  • Venue: Highmark Stadium
