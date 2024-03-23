Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors prompts Steelers fans to swarm WR's girlfriend Rochelle's TikTok

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been the subject of trade rumors for some time now. The All-Pro pass catcher enjoyed the best season of his career in 2023, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from spinning into overdrive.

One franchise that seems particularly interested in Aiyuk is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fans love the buzz. So much so that they took to Aiyuk's girlfriend's TikTok to ask her to convince him to bring his talents to Pittsburgh.

Rochelle's TikTok Comments 1

Rochelle's TikTok Comments 2

Rochelle's TikTok Comments 3

Rochelle's TikTok Comments 4

It isn't clear whether such enthusiastic commenting will convince the star wide receiver to play with Russell Wilson (or Justin Fields). However, you can't fault the fans for trying to lure a borderline superstar to their beloved franchise.

Brandon Aiyuk's contract expires in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most stacked offenses in football. They have All-Pro talent at wide receiver, tight end, fullback, running back, and quarterback. Hence, you wonder when they'll have to part with one or two of these players to stay under the cap room.

According to Spotrac, Brandon Aiyuk's contract will expire in 2025 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL season. Aiyuk currently earns $3,132,836 annually, still on his rookie contract.

Hence, it's not a surprise that trade rumors are flying around. The 49ers have to get Brandon Aiyuk to sign a new deal this offseason or risk losing him for nothing in the next. A player of Aiyuk's talents can earn a solid haul of draft picks, so if he's not going to sign, the 49ers might as well cash in now. Suppose the NFL teams learned something from the Brian Burns and Carolina Panthers situation. In that case, it's better to trade early rather than regretfully see a franchise cornerstone walk away for nothing at the end of the day.