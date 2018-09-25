Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BREAKING NEWS: 49ers confirm ACL tear for QB Garoppolo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    25 Sep 2018, 01:14 IST
garoppolo - Cropped
Jimmy Garoppolo is checked on

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament in Sunday's defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Garoppolo, a two-time Super Bowl champion as back-up to Tom Brady at the New England Patriots, was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the contest.

The incident happened when Garoppolo scrambled for extra yardage near the sideline and took a hard but clean hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson.

He immediately grabbed his left knee and was down for a lengthy period, with the 49ers later stating they feared an ACL tear.

And those worries were confirmed via a brief statement on the team's official website on Monday.

"The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent an MRI this morning and it has been determined that he has suffered a torn left ACL," the statement read.

No timescale has been put on his recovery as yet, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is to address the media later on Monday.

Garoppolo completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-27 loss.

Omnisport
NEWS
49ers fear QB Garoppolo suffered torn ACL
RELATED STORY
NFL: San Francisco 49ers should trade for RGIII to win now
RELATED STORY
Bills stun Vikings, Chiefs QB Mahomes impresses again
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL Preview: NFC West outlook
RELATED STORY
NFL training camp 2018: NFC West preview
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 1 Preview
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every NFC West...
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Week 1 - Studs and Duds
RELATED STORY
Best Quarterback Rooms in NFL - 2018 Edition
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups for Week 3
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us