BREAKING NEWS: 49ers confirm ACL tear for QB Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is checked on

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament in Sunday's defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Garoppolo, a two-time Super Bowl champion as back-up to Tom Brady at the New England Patriots, was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the contest.

The incident happened when Garoppolo scrambled for extra yardage near the sideline and took a hard but clean hit from Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson.

He immediately grabbed his left knee and was down for a lengthy period, with the 49ers later stating they feared an ACL tear.

And those worries were confirmed via a brief statement on the team's official website on Monday.

The #49ers confirm Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL.



Kyle Shanahan will address the media at 4pm PT. https://t.co/PnpakcrCPh pic.twitter.com/UbK5z1gaeR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 24, 2018

"The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent an MRI this morning and it has been determined that he has suffered a torn left ACL," the statement read.

No timescale has been put on his recovery as yet, but head coach Kyle Shanahan is to address the media later on Monday.

Garoppolo completed 20 of 30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-27 loss.