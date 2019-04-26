BREAKING NEWS: Cardinals take Kyler Murray first overall in NFL Draft

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 26 Apr 2019, 05:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyler Murray in his time at Oklahoma

The Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Despite having traded up to the 10th overall pick to select quarterback Josh Rosen in 2018, the Cardinals opted to select a signal-caller for the second year running in a move that will likely spark a bidding war for Rosen.

Murray going with the opening selection had long been seen as the draft's worst kept secret, the former Oklahoma star enjoying an incredible rise since deciding to forego a career in baseball to pursue one in the NFL in February.

Picked ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in last year's MLB Draft, Murray played only one season of college football as a starter at Oklahoma. However, it was a stunning 2018 campaign in which he led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff semi-finals and saw him win the coveted Heisman Trophy.

Talk of the Cardinals taking him with the top pick spawned after an interview with head coach Kliff Kingsbury during his time in charge of Texas Tech, in which he said he would select Murray if he had the first overall pick, resurfaced.

Arizona did not do enough to dispel rumours that grew increasingly persistent, and they will now look to Murray to revitalise the fortunes of a Cardinals team that went 3-13 in 2018.

Meanwhile, talk will quickly turn to where Rosen will land. The Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots have all been mentioned as teams who could potentially be in the market to trade for the man who this time last year was seen as the future of the Cardinals.