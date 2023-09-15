Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB for fantasy football Week 2

Breece Hall had an excellent outing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The New York Jets running back racked up 147 all-purpose yards to help his side record a 22-16 win over Josh Allen's side at MetLife Stadium.

Hall will be a popular fantasy pick heading into Week 2. However, there are some concerns about whether the running back will feature against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Breece Hall injury update

Hall has been nursing a knee injury for the past few days. The 22-year-old had been a limited practice participant for the Jets on Thursday.

It was the second straight day that the player was limited in training. This may have been because the Jets are being cautious with him.

Although Hall's injury might be a concern heading into Week 2, he looked in good spirits during training. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that the running back is expected to play on Sunday, but it will be interesting to see how much game time he gets against Dallas.

What happened to Breece Hall?

Hall has been listed as 'questionable' for New York's clash against the Cowboys this weekend. The running back was on a pitch count for Monday's game against the Bills.

Hall had 127 rushing yards on 10 carries against Buffalo. He also added 20 receiving yards on one catch.

Hall spoke to reporters earlier this week and said:

"I knew I needed a little bit more conditioning. I haven't been doing too much running since I've been limited with my practice reps. But it'll be back."

When will Breece Hall return?

According to Jets coach Robert Saleh, Hall will be a full participant in training on Friday. He also said that the player should be good to start in Week 2 against the Cowboys on Sunday.

The New York-based team will release a final report on the Hall's game status on Saturday.