Breece Hall injury update: Latest on Jets RB for fantasy football Week 6

Breece Hall has been dealing with nagging health issues all year. Pretty much every single week, he's been Questionable and has had limited practice time. He has yet to miss a game this season, but he has been dealing with things that fans and fantasy managers need to know about. What's his current injury status?

Breece Hall is currently healthy

Breece Hall injury update

There has been cause for concern all year long for Breece Hall. The New York Jets running back is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last year. He's had training wheels on and has been limited as a result.

He's also been Questionable just about every single week. It's not necessarily any new injury, the team has just been overly cautious with their prized second-year player. Right now, there's no injury update needed.

Hall is healthy and has not missed a game this year, and he appears to finally be out of the woods regarding his injury from last season. He had a relatively quick recovery from such a devastating knee injury, but he looks to be healthy and there's no reason for concern at this moment.

Given the nature of his previous injury history, reinjury is always possible. Ligaments can heal but not be as strong as they once were. Still, there's no cause for concern that regular NFL activities will hurt him.

What happened to Breece Hall?

Breece Hall has been nursing a knee injury all year as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last year. The talented running back has been active since Week 1, but it's likely he wasn't operating at 100% capacity.

The running back did not suffer another injury. In fact, the only thing that happened to him was that the Jets finally unleashed the second-year back. Against the Denver Broncos, the star rusher had his best game perhaps of his career.

Easily, it was the best game of his season as he earned 177 yards on just 22 carries. He scored once and had an eight yards per carry clip. He also pulled in three catches.

Finally, Hall broke out and rewarded fantasy managers for their patience. He's also healthy, so it's a great time to own the Jets back.

When will Breece Hall return?

Breece Hall is not expected to miss any time. For the first time all season, it seems as if the Jets are fully confident in Hall's knee and his ability to hold the workload. Despite having Dalvin Cook, the Jets have been giving Hall the majority of the carries.

As such, he's supposed to be in the lineup once more in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, he should be in everyone's fantasy lineup as he is blossoming back into a fantasy darling.

Anything can happen, but it will hopefully be smooth sailing from here on out for the Jets and Hall.