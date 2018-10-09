Brees spoke to Manning and Favre before setting NFL record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees spoke to Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in the build-up to surpassing them both to become the NFL's all-time leading passer.

Two weeks after taking the record for the most completions from Favre, Brees moved beyond Manning's record of 71,940 yards in Monday's 43-19 victory over the Washington Redskins.

The 39-year-old was congratulated by the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback in a video posted on social media, while Favre (71,838 yards) had made contact beforehand.

"In true Peyton fashion, he always is very creative," Brees said of the clip, before detailing who else had been in touch, including other members of the Manning family.

PSA: message from Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/DcZ8eTfXw8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

"I spoke with Favre two weeks ago, after the completion record, after we did that in Atlanta.

"I'd got a text from Peyton and Archie and Cooper and I spoke to Eli last week, I got best wishes from the whole family so that was really classy."

The game came to a temporary halt after Brees broke the record with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter and he revelled in sharing the moment with those closest to him.

"When we trot out there for the two-minute drive I knew we were within striking distance. It felt like if we threw a bunch of balls all the way down the field, if all those were passing yards, we'd probably eclipse the record," said Brees.

"I didn't know it was going to happen on the first play to Tre'Quan but I don't think it could've happened in any better fashion than it did.

"To then have that moment with my team-mates on the field, the offensive line, it played out even greater than I ever could've imagined.

"I tried to rehearse the scenario in my mind this week just so I could really focus on the game, but to then have the moment with [Saints head coach] Sean Payton and Mr [David] Baker from the Hall of Fame, and the boys and my wife Brittany and my daughter Rylen, that was just incredible."