As we enter Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, millions of fantasy leagues across the globe are reaching their finale, with the playoffs only weeks away.

Picking the correct running back in your lineup each week is one of the most difficult tasks a league manager faces, with the position often winning or losing you your matchup. Arguably, no position on your fantasy football squad has a higher floor, with most starting backs guaranteed at least 10 touches per game.

If you own both Brian Robinson Jr. and Zach Charbonnet and can only start one, who should you start in Week 12?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Brian Robinson Jr. a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Is Brian Robinson Jr. a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Considering trading for Puka Nacua? Fire up our Trade Analzyer to get a fair deal

Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders has been one of the standout fantasy performers through 11 weeks of action.

Robinson is currently ranked as RB4 in PPR formats, amassing 151.6 total points with an average of 13.8 per game. In 2023 Robinson has gained 558 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for a further 314 yards and three scores.

Many believed that 2023 would be much of the same in the Commanders' backfield, with Robinson splitting carries with Antonio Gibson. However, Robinson has made the backfield his own, with Gibson only seeing 30 carries all season.

For good reason too, as Robinson's 4.0 yards per carry is better than Josh Jacobs and Alvin Kamara. As well as that, he's averaging 11.6 yards per reception, a total greater than both Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. These totals are both up on 2022, showing huge improvement in his overall game.

Robinson and the Commanders face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys have allowed 109.2 rushing yards per game this year, which is about league average. However, they rank as the 6th toughest defense against fantasy RBs, allowing just 17.13 points per game to the position.

Is Zach Charbonnet a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Is Zach Charbonnet a good fantasy option in Week 12?

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet is due to start for the first time in his short career after Kenneth Walker went down with an oblique injury. HC Pete Carroll said Walker won't head to IR but will miss a few weeks of action.

Charbonnet was taken in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but has seen his opportunities limited as he ranks as RB51 in fantasy PPR scoring. Charbonnet has rushed for 261 yards, as well as taking 19 receptions for a further 92 yards. However, he is yet to record a touchdown in his short career.

Perhaps, Charbonnet's most impressive stat is that he's averaging 4.9 yards per carry, more than many star running backs including Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne Jr.

He will get his chance to star as the Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. The 49ers are a stout defensive unit, allowing only 81.4 rushing yards per game - the third-fewest in the NFL behind only the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

They're a little more lenient against running backs in fantasy realms, allowing 18.26 points per game, the 11th fewest in the NFL.

Brian Robinson Jr. vs Zach Charbonnet: Who to start in Week 12?

If you own both Brian Robinson Jr. and Zach Charbonnet but only have room for one in your fantasy lineup, use Sportskeeda's start/sit analyzer to aid you in your decision.

Brian Robinson Jr. vs Zach Charbonnet: Who to start in Week 12?

Our analyzer says to start Brian Robinson Jr. over Zach Charbonnet in Week 12. Robinson has proven he's one of the stars of the fantasy season, and despite facing a tough matchup, Charbonnet's clash is arguably more difficult and he's yet to prove he can be a reliable fantasy starter.

D'Andre Swift or Isiah Pacheco in Week 11? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for the right call on MNF