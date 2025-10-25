Brian Thomas Jr. landing spots: 5 teams that should trade for Jaguars WR ahead of deadline ft. Commanders

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly listening to offers for wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. ahead of next month's trade deadline. The reports come in the wake of a shaky season for the Pro Bowler.

Thomas Jr. was selected with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He posted strong numbers in his rookie season, earning his maiden All-Pro nod and a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

While he has 334 receiving yards under his belt in six games this season, the 23-year-old has caught just 27 of his potential 54 catches with a touchdown. He has dropped nine passes this season, in contrast to his seven last year.

We list the five potential landing spots for Brian Thomas Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers enquired about Thomas ahead of last year's draft but ended up passing on him for a defensive tackle. Although Thomas has struggled this season, the Steelers liked his profile last year and could move for him at the trade deadline to strengthen the receiver room.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are 5-2 for the season and are chasing the AFC East division crown. While they have a franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, the Patriots need to pair with a solid wide receiver room. While Thomas might be their first choice, his addition would improve the offense.

New York Giants

The Giants haven't had the greatest season after dropping to a 2-5 start. However, the team has witnessed solid outings from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. With the team looking to elevate the offense, the Giants are reportedly looking at a wide receiver to pair with Dart and the Vikings WR could be an ideal fit for the franchise.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are 3-4 for the season and have struggled offensively in the absence of star wideout Terry McLaurin. The Commanders have lost three of their last four games in McLaurin's absence.

While McLaurin is expected to make a return to the lineup for the Week 8 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Commanders could use Brian Thomas Jr. as his backup, especially with his recent injury struggles.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have emerged as a strong contender after a 5-2 start to the season. Seattle's decision to sign quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract has paid dividends, and the team could shop for a promising wide receiver like Thomas to supplement Darnold.

