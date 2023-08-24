Brittany Mahomes has adapted to Patrick Mahomes being away from the family - "Not easy, but it is what it is"

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes often have to stay away from their family because of their high-profile life and busy schedule. As the NFL season nears, the Kansas City Chiefs star has to travel more often than Brittany.

Being away from one's family for an extended period of time is never easy.

During her recent QnA session on Instagram, Brittany Mahomes spoke about Patrick's travel, and how they have gotten used to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Brittany' official IG (@brittanylynne)

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Responding to a question that spoke about Patrick being away for long, Brittany Mahomes wrote:

"Not easy, but it is what it is. You learn and adapt as you go! He works hard and we are very appreciative of everything his does for our family".

Speaking candidly to her followers, Brittany also spoke about the constant hate she receives, and how she has come to terms with it.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

As per the fitness trainer, the hate doesn't particularly bother her anymore:

"It used to yes. But not anymore. I could give two sh**s about people's opinion of me that don't even know me".

Always active on social media, Brittany, along with Mahomes' brother Jackson, has often been at the receiving end of fans' criticism.

Brittany Mahomes blames haters for decreased social media presence

Apart from addressing haters and trolls, Brittany also spoke about her online presence and posting being affected. Though the haters might not be important, Brittany admitted to posting less.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Her IG fans want Brittany to post a little more, accepting that haters 'ruined' the experience as a whole. She said:

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people".

Irrespective of the content, trolls have always found a way to call out Brittany.

Previously, people were unhappy with the 27-year-old for sharing too many details about her daughter Sterling Skye's toilet training. According to a few Reddit users, these things were personal, and shouldn't be shared online.

Comment by u/DottieHinkle22 from discussion Insta stories in BrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment by u/luckydreamer89 from discussion Insta stories in BrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Other users also highlighted how dangerous it could be to put such content of your children out there.

Another user wrote:

"Ugh. I feel so bad for the daughter! No one should sew that!".

That being said, the babies and Brittany recently cheered for Mahomes during a preseason game. Their nine-month old baby, Bronze, also sported a onesie for the game. However, they opted to watch the game from home.

As the NFL regular season is almost here, one can expect to see the entire Mahomes family at a Chiefs home game.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 105 votes