‘$44,600,000 in hospital bills is insane’: Broncos’ expenditure on help for Russell Wilson has NFL fans talking

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense struggled last season as they finished last in the NFL in points scored with 16.7 points per game. A major reason for their struggles was the injury bug impacting their skill positions. More specifically, their wide-receiving room was hit the hardest.

Per Warren Sharp of SportsGrid, Denver has the most expensive wide receiver room in the NFL at $44.6 million this year.

More fans are wondering why Denver's wide-receiving room is tops in the NFL:

Last season, wideout Jerry Jeudy missed time with injuries to his ankle and upper body. Jeudy was carted off the field during practice this month with a hamstring pull.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jeudy could miss multiple weeks. As such, it is uncertain if he'll play in the Denver Broncos' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Second-year receiver Jalen Virgil was placed on injured reverse after suffering a knee injury. Virgil played in nine games last season with the team.

Also, Tim Patrick missed the entire 2022 season because of a torn right ACL. Now, the 29-year-old will miss the 2023 season with a left achilles injury according to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Patrick's last full season with the team was in 2021.

Which WRs will Russell Wilson be throwing to this season?

Russell Wilson could have limited options on the outside this season with the injuries to Jeudy, Patrick, and Virgil.

However, Wilson will have a reliable target in Courtland Sutton. Sutton finished second on the team behind Jeudy in receptions (64) and yards (829).

Denver added some help at receiver with Marvin Mims out of Oklahoma in the second round of this year's NFL draft. The nine-time Pro Bowler also has second-year tight end Greg Dulcich as an offensive weapon.

Dulcich had 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season in 2022. We'll how Russell Wilson and the Broncos passing offense fares in the 2023 season.

