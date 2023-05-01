Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is looking to bounce back after a rough first season with the team.

The quarterback has been having some fun this offseason before work begins. One such moment was having a 125-lb anaconda at his daughter's sixth birthday party. Wilson was seen enjoying himself with the massive snake while sporting some San Diego Padres gear.

He lifted the anaconda over his head in a feat of strength, but the scene did not please Broncos fans. They took to Twitter to go after their franchise signal-caller and his stunt in the Padres jersey:

Josh @DjDenverJosh @DangeRussWilson @therealtarzann @ciara Did you name it Hackett since it’s trying to weigh you down? @DangeRussWilson @therealtarzann @ciara Did you name it Hackett since it’s trying to weigh you down?

Other fans have simply questioned why Wilson would do this:

The Denver Broncos quarterback enjoyed his daughter's birthday party alongside his wife, Grammy-winning artist Ciara, and his other children. Also in attendance was Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, as Ciara and Bryant are close friends.

She and Ciara also posed with the anaconda like Wilson did at the party:

Vanessa Bryant (l) and Ciara (r) posing with the anaconda at the birthday party. Credit: @ciara (IG)

Overall, Russell Wilson had a great time with the family as he's getting ready for his second season in Denver.

Russell Wilson gets help with a new head coach

The Broncos and their struggles last season led to a change, firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett after just one season. After an extensive search, Denver hired Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton.

Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach

Payton spent the 2022 season working for Fox as an NFL analyst following 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. The new Broncos head coach spoke about Wilson and how the team performed last season at the NFL combine in March:

"It was a tough year. Someone said it last night—I forget what I was watching—if they have success last [year], I don't think the upstairs meeting room matters to anybody.

"I don't think it matters because I didn't see any articles from any of you prior to Week 1 or Week 2 and that was happening. That’s what happens when you lose. Everything gets looked at closely, including the coaching."

Russell Wilson had a career-low 60.5 completion percentage and 16 touchdowns last season. He threw for 3,524 yards and 11 interceptions as well. We'll see if Sean Payton can turn around the Broncos with Wilson under center in 2023.

