Broncos vs Chargers Inactives: Who is out for Week 14?

The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet for the first time this season. Things are heating up in the AFC West, where the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs aren't that far ahead of Russell Wilson's 6-6 Denver Broncos.

Denver lost for the first time in four games last week to the Houston Texans, while Los Angeles won for the first time in a month against the New England Patriots.

With both still harboring intentions of potentially claiming the division over the Chiefs, this game has a lot riding on it for both.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But who will be suiting up for each team? Let's take a look.

NFL inactive today for Broncos vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos:

Samaje Perine: Questionable

Denver is relatively healthy but has a host of players in Mike McGlinchey, Patrick Surtain II, Marvin Mims, and Delarrin Turner-Yell who were all limited in practice, per reports.

Los Angeles Chargers:

Zack Bailey - Out

Josh Palmer - Out

Deane Leonard - Out

Otito Ogbonnia - Questionable

Amen Ogbongbemiga - Questionable

For the Chargers, several players are game-time decisions.

Who should you start today for Broncos vs. Chargers?

Consider starting Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Keenen Allen, and Austin Ekeler for your fantasy team.

The Broncos were one of the league's best teams until last week when they were defeated 22-17 by CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. Nonetheless, Sean McVay's team is playing well, and it appears that they have turned the corner after a disastrous start to the season.

As for the Chargers, last week's 6-0 win over the Patriots doesn't exactly instill confidence in the unit led by Justin Herbert to take down in-song Broncos.

But with Kellen Moore dialing up the plays and Keenan Allen being the Chargers' top offensive weapon by far, this might be the game in which Los Angeles gets moving on offense.