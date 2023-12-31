Broncos vs Chargers weather report: What's in store for Week 17 clash in Denver?

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers face off in a Week 17 clash at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos are on the verge of elimination from making the postseason, while the Chargers have long since been eliminated.

Furthermore, the Broncos will have a different starting quarterback for Week 17 following the controversial benching of Russell Wilson. Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has been benched by the Broncos following his refusal to alter his contract and looks set to be cut in March. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place as the Broncos look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

What will the weather be like at Mile High on Monday?

According to BET MGM, the predicted daytime high is 43 degrees. Furthermore, AccuWeather‘s RealFeel day temperature is 45 degrees.

There is a 24% daytime chance of rain and a 0% daytime chance of thunderstorms, with the projected daytime rain accumulation at 0 inches. The daytime wind is predicted at ENE 4 mph, with wind gusts of 8 mph.

Broncos vs Chargers injury report

According to the Denver Broncos website, three players have been ruled out of action for Week 17. The affected players are tight end Greg Dulcich, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski. Furthermore, three players are listed as questionable.

The Los Angeles Chargers injury report states that three players are ruled out for the Broncos game. They are wide receiver Keenan Allen, linebacker Joey Bosa and wide receiver Josh Palmer. Furthermore, three players are listed as doubtful: Kenneth Murray, Tanner Muse, and Nick Williams.

Week 15 MNF: How to watch Broncos vs Chargers live

The Denver Broncos are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 17 matchup in the 2023 NFL season. Coming into the season, both franchises had playoff aspirations. However, it has yet to go according to plan for either team.

The Denver Broncos come into the game with a 7-8 record and are fresh off a disappointing 26-23 loss to New England in Week 16. That defeat ended Sean Payton's side's postseason chances this year and big changes are coming in the off-season.

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, they're 5-10 and have been out of postseason contention for weeks. The Chargers lost a closely fought Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills and they'll be hoping for more luck against the Broncos.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV channel: CBS

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

When: Sunday, December 31 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

