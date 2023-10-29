Broncos vs Chiefs weather report: 6-14 inches of snow could affect flow of Week 8 showdown

Will the weather be favorable for the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Week 8? Let's look at the most current forecasts at Empower Field at Mile High, and how they might affect both sides' attacking and tactical decisions.

Fans in Denver, should prepare for six to fourteen inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

However, given that Denver is under a winter storm warning until at least 12 p.m. ET, and the game doesn't start until 4:25 p.m. ET, it's feasible that the weather won't play a significant role. This will allow the grounds team to clear the field in preparation for kickoff.

The two teams are playing each other for the second time in three weeks as the reverse fixture of this game took place in Week 6. Due to the heavy wind, the first game was a bit of a slog. Despite the difficulties faced by both sides in that match, Kansas City emerged victorious, winning 19–8.

Considering that both teams had outstanding offensive performances in Week 7, there was optimism that this game would be more thrilling than the previous one. However, if the weather has an impact on the game's flow, things may not go as well as planned.

A team's strategy may need to alter in response to a bleak weather forecast since snow may affect the passing game. In addition, poor weather can lead to more turnovers because of the ball's increased slickness, and high gusts can affect pass completion rates.

How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos in Week 8?

In their Week 8 match, the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field at Empower Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of the game will air on CBS. The play-by-play and analysis responsibilities will be handled by Kevin Harlan and Trent Green in the booth, respectively. From the sidelines, Melanie Collins will be making the calls.

If viewers are unable to access CBS, they can stream on Paramount+, FuboTV, or even NFL+ with their mobile devices.

The information you need to watch Sunday's Denver vs. Kansas City game is provided below.

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+