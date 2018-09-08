Brown sticks by Bell: No one wins when family feuds

Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell

Antonio Brown defended Pittsburgh Steelers team-mate Le'Veon Bell amid his prolonged holdout.

While Pittsburgh prepare for their NFL opener against the Cleveland Browns, three-time Pro Bowler Bell is nowhere to be seen.

Running back Bell is sitting on a $14.5million franchise tag he has yet to sign, and will become a free agent after this season only if he signs it by week 11.

Steelers wide receiver Brown discussed the situation and the turmoil that ensued when other players spoke out against Bell with reporters Friday.

"No one wins when the family feuds," Brown said. "At the end of the day, we're family.

"We want the best for him. That's what it's all about. It's not about pointing fingers and fighting among each other. We are a core group that should respect and love each other regardless of the situation."

Brown's remarks come days after teammates criticised Bell's continued holdout. According to ESPN, one veteran player said Bell "f***** us" by not telling team-mates he would be gone.

But Brown seems confident that when Bell does return, he will be welcomed back to the family.

"When he comes, we'll be a part," Brown said.

Brown, the 2017 NFL receiving yards leader, also took to Instagram to express his support of Bell.

"We all we got, we all we need," Brown captioned an in-game picture of the pair. "Ready to roll whenever you get back with us, family."