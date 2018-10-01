Browns, Cardinals come up just short in first starts by rookie QBs

Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen both had a chance to pick up a win in their first NFL starts, but neither came away with a victory on Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns allowed the Oakland Raiders to score a late touchdown and convert on a two-point conversion to force overtime. Cleveland then had a second chance to pull out a victory when Oakland missed a field goal on their first possession of the extra period.

The Browns (1-2-1) failed to take advantage as they went three and out and the Raiders (1-3) kicked a field goal on the next drive to secure a 45-42 win.

Mayfield tallied 295 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals were tied with the Seattle Seahawks at 17 when they took over at their own 24 with seven minutes, 11 seconds to play. Rosen set up a go-ahead 45-yard field goal attempt for Arizona by leading them on a 12-play, 49-yard drive that ate up 5:21 of game time.

Phil Dawson, however, missed the kick with 1:55 remaining and the Seahawks (2-2) responded by drilling a 52-yard field goal as time expired to keep the Cardinals (0-4) winless.

Rosen completed 15 of his 27 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort.

Elsewhere, fellow rookie quarterback Josh Allen struggled in the Buffalo Bills' 22-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers (2-1-1). Chicago Bears (3-1) quarterback Mitchell Trubisky did not have that problem as he threw for six touchdowns and 354 yards as his team blew out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-10.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 152 yards and added 88 receiving yards – along with a score – through the air in the Dallas Cowboys' 26-24 victory over the Detroit Lions (1-3). Dallas moved to 2-2 with the win.

Corey Davis had a career game to help the Tennessee Titans (3-1) upset the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) in overtime while the Houston Texans (1-3) also needed an extra period to defeat the Indianapolis Colts (1-3).

The New England Patriots (2-2) and New Orleans Saints (3-1) both also registered big wins over the Miami Dolphins (3-1) and New York Giants (1-3) respectively.

Injury report

Leonard Fournette was initially questionable to return after experiencing tightness in his hamstring against the Jets but was later downgraded to out.

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a horrific ankle injury against the Falcons when his leg was wrapped up around an Atlanta defender. The injury occurred in the third quarter and Eifert remained down on the field for several minutes as trainers put an air cast on him and lifted him onto a cart.

Rob Gronkowski suffered an ankle injury against the Dolphins in the third quarter and did not return.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas suffered a fractured lower left leg against the Cardinals.

Tight end O.J. Howard hurt his knee in the Buccaneers' blowout loss to the Bears.

Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison suffered a concussion in the second half against the Bills.

By the numbers

Mitchell Trubisky enjoyed a career game against the Buccaneers, with six touchdown passes.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri became the NFL all-time field goals leader on Sunday. The 45-year-old achieved the feat on a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Andrew Luck became the second quarterback ever to lose a game after throwing for 450 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

Quotables

Colts kicker Vinatieri on breaking the all-time NFL field goal record: "I think I'll probably think about it more when I'm done and gone at some point ... It's weird. Coming off a loss, it doesn't feel quite the same way. Weeks, months and years from now, I'll look back on it and it'll be pretty special."

Jets coach Todd Bowles on his team's 1-3 start: "I thought the first three games we fought and made a lot of progress. I thought we took a step back today... We have to go back to the drawing board in every phase – offense, defense, special teams. ... The other [two] games we lost on silly things, but we were in ballgames. Today, I don't think we were in the ballgame. We didn't give ourselves a chance."

Week 4 NFL scores

Thursday's game

Los Angeles Rams 38, Minnesota Vikings 31

Sunday's games

Houston Texans 37, Indianapolis Colts 34

Green Bay Packers 22, Buffalo Bills 0

Chicago Bears 48, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10

New England Patriots 38, Miami Dolphins 7

Dallas Cowboys 26, Detroit Lions 24

Cincinnati Bengals 37, Atlanta Falcons 36

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, New York Jets 12

Tennessee Titans 26, Philadelphia Eagles 23

Oakland Raiders 45, Cleveland Browns 42

Seattle Seahawks 20, Arizona Cardinals 17

New Orleans Saints 33, New York Giants 18

Los Angeles Chargers 29, San Francisco 49ers 27

Baltimore Ravens 26, Pittsburgh Steelers 14