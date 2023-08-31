The Cleveland Browns players voted on Deshaun Watson to be one of their captains during the 2023 season, his second with the franchise and the first with a full 17 games after the 11-game suspension he faced the previous year.

A captain is supposed to be a model teammate and somebody whose actions and leadership inspire the rest of your team. Selecting Deshaun Watson after two years of sexual assault accusations and a lengthy suspension due to it, to say the least, was a questionable decision by the Browns players. Even if it's common practice to put your quarterback as a captain, this specific situation was not ideal.

NFL fans were not happy to see Watson placed as a team captain for the Browns after everything he did over the past two years:

Deshaun Watson's multiple sexual assault claims from 2021

A disappointing 4-12 season for the Houston Texans ended up with J. J. Watt apologizing to Deshaun Watson for the awful record. It was a sad scene for the fans, but what would happen from that point on was way worse.

After it became clear that the quarterback wanted to get out of Houston, a huge scandal involving his name broke out. He started to be accused by more than 20 women of a sexual scandal involving massage therapists. He searched many places in Houston and sexually abused the woman.

The quarterback remained silent during the accusations. Watson's only remarks about the case were a post on his social media, in which he said that he "always treated women with the utmost respect". He also claimed that Tony Buzbee, the attorney who was representing most of the women, would be doing this for the money.

The number kept growing and growing. In total, he was accused by 30 women of committing sexual assault against them.

In the jury's admissibility, it was decided that Deshaun Watson would not face criminal prosecution for the 30 counts of sexual crimes in which he was involved in Houston. With that, the issue of him being arrested and not being able to play for Cleveland was ruled out.

The Cleveland Browns traded three first-round, one third, and one fourth-round pick. They also signed him to a massive contract for five years and $230 million. No matter what his actions were in Houston, and no matter what really happened to all the women who accused him, Cleveland still went out and gave him an extraordinary contract.

