Browns-Jets weather report: What's in store for Week 17 TNF clash in Cleveland?

Ever since he signed with the Cleveland Browns, Joe Flacco has rarely put a foot wrong. Now, before the Browns' Week 17 Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets, he has led the team to the verge of the playoffs.

In addition to Flacco's valiant efforts at center, the Browns are proud of their defense, which could present a formidable obstacle to the New York offense, which has struggled much of the season and has switched around a lot of quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers' absence.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jets plan to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback today. In Week 16, Siemian earned the starting gig against the Washington Commanders, with Zach Wilson sidelined due to a concussion.

The Browns can secure their first postseason berth in three years with a victory tonight. The Browns are still in the running for both the AFC North championship and the No. 1 overall seeding in the AFC.

Expand Tweet

What is the weather like on Thursday night at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio?

The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns will be in action on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The forecast calls for a high of 45° and a low of 41°. There is no probability of rain but cloud cover is predicted. Fantasy Nerds reports that the wind will be blowing from the west-southwest at 15 mph.

How to watch and stream Browns vs Jets in Week 17?

While it has been an uncommon sight for New York Jets supporters this season, the team managed to defeat the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve in Week 16. With little to no chance of making the playoffs, the Jets didn't have much time to rejoice after that win.

The Jets can prevent the Cleveland Browns from sealing a postseason berth, at least for this week, today on Thursday Night Football.

The game at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the game.

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will be on call for the Cleveland vs. New York game.

Below are the full details of how to watch and stream the Week 17 Thursday Night Football game:

Date and Time : Thursday, Dec. 28 at 8:15 PM ET

: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 8:15 PM ET Location : Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio Live stream : Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV

: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV Announcing: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)