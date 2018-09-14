Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Browns' Mayfield praises Brees to continue the love

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    14 Sep 2018, 04:47 IST
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield

There is a little love affair brewing between New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Cleveland Browns rookie Baker Mayfield.

Brees said Mayfield, the number one overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, could be better than him. Brees said Mayfield was more mobile and had a stronger arm.

Mayfield heard what the future Hall of Famer said about him, and returned praise on Brees ahead of Sunday's clash between the Saints and Browns.

"Yeah, it doesn't get much higher than that,'' Mayfield said Thursday, via cleveland.com.

"That's one of the greatest to play of all time. That's the guy that I've had an unbelievable amount of respect for and looked up to just because of where I'm from first and then size and story as well. So I've always enjoyed watching him."

Tyrod Taylor beat Mayfield out for the starting quarterback job, and he helped the Browns draw with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland on Sunday.

While Mayfield was honoured by Brees' praise he understood he still has a long way to go.

"It's really cool. It's humbling, but unless I go to work every day, then it's not going to matter,'' he said.

"Expectations are one thing, but you've got to do your own, got to do your own."

Omnisport
NEWS
Drew Brees: Baker Mayfield can be a lot better than me
2018 NFL preview: Brees, Brady and Fitzgerald close in on...
Browns' Gordon missing camp to deal with addiction recovery
2018 Season NFL Preview: AFC North
NFL training camp 2018: AFC North preview
Winners and Losers of the 2018 NFL Draft
Browns' Josh Gordon to miss start of training camp for...
2018 NFL Draft Round 1 Quarterback Rankings
Early Candidates for NFL Rookie of the Year
5 Takeaways from Week 1 of Preseason
