Buccaneers-Packers weather report: What’s in store for Week 15 in Green Bay?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers are set to face off in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams came into the season with significantly fewer expectations than last year. The Buccaneers lost Tom Brady to retirement, while the Packers finally traded away Aaron Rodgers after years of front-office strife.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that both teams' postseason hopes are hanging by a thread. They are both 6-7 for the season. In this article, we will look at the weather forecast, their past five matchups and what you need to know about the game.

So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What is the weather like in Green Bay on Sunday?

According to BET MGM, the predicted daytime high for the game is 40 degrees. Meanwhile, AccuWeather‘s RealFeel day temperature is 36 degrees.

Furthermore, there is a 6% chance of rain and a 0% chance of thunderstorms. The projected daytime rain accumulation is 0 inches. Also, the daytime wind is predicted at SW 9 mph, with wind gusts of 17 mph.

Buccaneers vs. Packers history: Last five matchups

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have met 58 times. The Packers lead in this rivalry, winning 34 games, while the Buccaneers have won 23. They have also tied once.

As for the last five matchups, the Packers hold a 3-2 advantage. Here's how those games went:

The Green Bay Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers away from home with a scoreline of 14-12 on 09/25/2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers away from home with a scoreline of 31-26 on 01/24/2021. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers at home with a scoreline of 38-10 on 10/18/2020 The Green Bay Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home with a scoreline of 26-20 on 12/03/2017 The Green Bay Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers away from home with a scoreline of 20-3 on 12/21/2014.

Week 15 SNF: How to watch Buccaneers vs. Packers live

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season in a pivotal game for both franchises.

The Buccaneers are fresh off a close 29-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. That win made it back-to-back victories for Baker Mayfield and Co.

As for the Packers, they saw their three-game winning streak end in Week 14. They lost to the New York Giants 24-22, and were outplayed by the NFL's newest homegrown talent, Tommy DeVito.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

