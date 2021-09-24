Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season has already brought fans a must-see matchup between the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the undefeated Los Angeles Rams. For many, this is an early-season preview of the NFC championship game.

With the Buccaneers firing on all cylinders offensively early in the season and the Rams having two of the most dominant defensive players in the league in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, it's no wonder that players and fans alike are clamoring for this clash of titans.

The arrival of Matthew Stafford from Detroit has certainly bolstered the Rams' offense. The trade to bring Stafford in has already begun to pay dividends as the connection between him and receiver Cooper Kupp has been ridiculously good - in just two games, Kupp has three touchdowns for 271 yards.

If he keeps going at that rate, Kupp will be on pace for 2,168 yards receiving, which could be an NFL record.

With such an important game on Sunday, here's a look at which players are slated to play and which ones and set to be inactive and out on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams injury report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Currently, the Buccaneers have no players listed as out for this Sunday's matchup. However, they do have several nagging injuries that could possibly be cause for one or perhaps more players being considered a game-time decision.

Earlier in the week, NFL analyst and reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has suffered a shoulder injury. After a second opinion, it was recommended that he rest the shoulder. However, this may possibly leave the decision up to JPP himself and how he feels about it come game time.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs LB Jason Pierre-Paul had a second opinion on his shoulder and rest was the recommendation, source said. While no firm determination has been made, that likely leaves JPP inactive this week to heal up. #Bucs LB Jason Pierre-Paul had a second opinion on his shoulder and rest was the recommendation, source said. While no firm determination has been made, that likely leaves JPP inactive this week to heal up.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have no players that have been identified as inactive for the game vs. the Buccaneers. During the week, Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was a DNP (did not practice) for Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. In addition, tight end Jacob Harris was an LP (limited practice) with a hip injury Thursday.

Perhaps the most important injury designation this week for the Rams comes at the running back position. With incumbent starter Cam Akers already done for the season, the Rams are thin at running back.

At the moment, backup running back Darrell Henderson Jr. has an injury to his ribs. He was initially injured during last week's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams’ RB Darrell Henderson Jr. questionable to return with a rib injury. Rams’ RB Darrell Henderson Jr. questionable to return with a rib injury.

Although he has not yet been placed on the inactive list for Sunday's game, he was a DNP for Wednesday and Thursday. Newly acquired running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots is sure to see a lot of action this weekend in his first outing in new colors.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams starting

lineup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul | CB - Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis | S - Antoine Winfield, Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succup | P - Bradley Pinion

Los Angeles Rams

Also Read

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Darrell Henderson, Jr. | WR - Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein

OL - A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Aaron Donald, Kenny Young | LB - Troy Reeder, Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Edited by Colin D'Cunha