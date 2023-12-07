C.J. Stroud vs Russell Wilson, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Evaluating fantasy outlooks for QBs in Week 14

Both C.J. Stroud and Russell Wilson are vying for the NFL playoffs in 2023, and both may be able to help you get into your fantasy football playoffs.

Entering Week 14, most fantasy leagues are reaching their climax, with the final regular-season game taking place this week or next.

Selecting the right quarterback in your lineup is vital to success in fantasy, with the position usually being responsible for the most points in your team.

That being said, if you own both C.J. Stroud and Russell Wilson entering Week 14, who should you start?

Is C.J. Stroud a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been excellent as a rookie, so much so that many believe he's more than worthy of being in the MVP conversation.

In 12 career games, Stroud has passed for 3,540 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's added 143 rushing yards and a further three scores. As a rookie, he's revitalized the Texans who are right in the middle of the AFC playoff battle, sitting at 7-5 and just one game behind AFC South leaders Jacksonville Jaguars.

In fantasy realms, Stroud is QB5, putting up 244.0 points with an average of 20.3 per game. His ranking puts him ahead of household names like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

In Week 14, Stroud and the Texans travel to New York to take on the Jets. For Stroud this could be a tough matchup, as only two teams allow fewer passing yards per game than the Jets' 176.6 per game. They're also tough in fantasy realms, allowing just 13.25 points per game to the position, the fifth fewest.

Is Russell Wilson a good fantasy option in Week 14?

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson looks revitalized in 2023 after a bitterly disappointing campaign last year. New head coach Sean Payton has turned the Broncos' fortunes around, and they now find themselves at 6-6 and with a real chance of making the postseason.

Wilson has passed for 2,385 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His touchdowns are up and his interceptions are down on his 2022 total already. His 99.0 QB rating is way up on his 84.4 total from a year ago, too.

In terms of fantasy, Wilson is QB14 having amassed 207.4 total points with an average of 17.3 per game. Only five quarterbacks have passed for more touchdowns than Wilson, who has more passes than Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

Week 14 sees Wilson and the Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers. This is an extremely favorable matchup for the veteran QB, as the Chargers have allowed the second-most passing yards per game (265.8). They're also allowing 19.3 fantasy points per game to QBs, the fourth-most in the NFL.

C.J. Stroud vs Russell Wilson: Who to start in Week 14?

If you own both C.J. Stroud and Russell Wilson in fantasy but can only start one, use our start/sit analyzer to help you decide.

Our analyzer says to start C.J. Stroud over Russell Wilson in Week 14. Despite Wilson having a more favorable matchup, Stroud is playing too well to drop right now.