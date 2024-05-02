Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s business decisions get resounding vote of confidence from iconic ex-Cowboys star

Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. are two of the most hyped rookies of the past decade. The former collegiate football stars were selected in the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft, and they'll be looking to make an impact from day one in the NFL.

The pair have gained a reputation for their business acumen, and former Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver Dez Bryant has been effusive in his praise.

Dez Bryant gave Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. major props

Dez Bryant was replying to a comment by a fan based on recent happenings in the sports world.

Bryant said,

"This is exactly why I love how Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. have been going about their business.

Their team knows how the game goes without speaking. They have strong teams around them who know the business and how the game works. This is the sole reason I built my company @personalcorner.

Not every athlete has a team that knows the game like all of us who have experienced it, and my goal has continually been to help guide situations like this…"

What can you expect from Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024?

The Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams with the first pick of the 2024 Draft. He'll be joining a stacked offense in Chicago coached by Dan Quinn. The Bears have gotten their quarterback of the present and future, and there's no excuse for them not being a contender in the not-so-distant future.

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. This year's Draft had three uber-impressive pass catchers: Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze. However, the Cardinals elected to select Harrison Jr. to pair with perennial Pro Bowler Kyler Murray.

We expect Williams and Harrison Jr. to have impressive rookie seasons in 2024. The pair was phenomenal in college and has skill sets that should translate nicely to the rigors of the National Football League.