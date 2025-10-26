  • home icon
  Calvin Ridley trade rumors: 5 best landing spots for Titans WR ahead of deadline ft. New York Jets

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 26, 2025 05:03 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
Calvin Ridley trade rumors: 5 best landing spots for Titans WR ahead of deadline ft. New York Jets

Calvin Ridley was a rare bright spot for the Tennessee Titans last season, logging 1,017 yards and eight touchdowns on 120 catches. However, 2025 has seen a collapse in his form.

He still has no touchdowns in six games, not helped by rookie QB Cam Ward's struggles to get the ball downfield. Erstwhile-head coach Brian Callahan has been ousted after a dismal 1-5 start and 4-19 overall record, while fellow wideout Tyler Lockett was recently granted his release.

And the trade rumors have begun, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills among those said to be interested. But which teams really make the most sense?

5 potential trade destinations for Calvin Ridley

5) Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns

Losing Tyreek Hill to a career-changing ACL tear represents a massive blow for the Miami Dolphins, who are themselves undergoing turmoil. Jaylen Waddle has proven himself capable of bearing the load at times, but even he can do only so much.

Enter Ridley, whose three thousand yarders already mark him as a better WR2 than sophomore Malik Washington.

4) Washington Commanders

New York Giants v Washington Commanders
New York Giants v Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are set to welcome Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel back from injury when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. However, their offense could use another playmaker while "Hail Maryland" hero Noah Brown is absent.

Trading for Calvin Rldley will give the team another outside dominator beside McLaurin, while Samuel reverts to the slot as the "Swiss Army knife".

3) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

DK Metcalf has proven to be a godsend for the Pittsburgh Steelers, hitting 400 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 22 catches after 6 games. However, the depth behind him and Calvin Austin is lacking.

Roman Wilson has yet to find his form because of injuries. Scotty Miller, Ben Skorownek, and rookie Ke'Shawn Williams have not contributed much. This leaves room for another playmaker, and Ridley may be the man to fill that void.

2) New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - NFL 2025
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - NFL 2025

The New York Giants have a few intriguing offensive pieces in Jaxson Dart, Tyrone Tracy, Cam Skattebo, and Theo Johnson. Too bad they do not have their top wideout Malik Nabers, who is done for the year after an ACL tear, which will hamper their aerial game.

If they want to contend, they need a proven thousand-yarder - which Calvin Ridley is.

1) New York Jets

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Speaking of floundering New York teams, the winless Jets are in desperation mode. And one person perfectly encapsulates the direness of their situation.

Garrett Wilson has been a constantly harassed man on the field because opposing secondaries know he is the only deep threat the team has. He needs help on the backfield now, and Ridley should provide it to him.

