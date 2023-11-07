Cam Akers Replacements: 5 RBs you should target for Fantasy Football Week 10

Some bad news for fantasy footballers: Cam Akers is out for the season.

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings running back was revealed to have torn his Achilles tendon during Sunday's 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. This is his second time suffering such an injury in his career, and further depletes the ground game of the defending NFC North champions, who have been on a 4-1 resurgence as of late.

Cam Akers Injury Update: When will Rams RB return?

Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

If someone is expecting a quick recovery for Cam Akers, best to end those hopes now as he will be out for the rest of the season, meaning the earliest he can return is in September 2024. With Kirk Cousins also out for the season with the same injury and the Detroit Lions dominating, head coach Kevin O'Connell may already be planning to concede the NFC North.

Fortunately for fantasy footballers though, there are other running backs who can fill Akers' hole on their roster.

5 replacements for Cam Akers in Fantasy Football Week 10

#5) Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara warming up vs the Chicago Bears

Surprisingly, the New Orleans Saints are now leading the NFC South despite their loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, that may have had to do with their divisional rivals losing games, but do not discount their mini-resurgence.

At the Indianapolis Colts, Alvin Kamara was uncontainable, scoring two touchdowns – one each on the ground and in the air. Fittingly enough, he faces the Vikings next in their first game without Cam Akers, so expect him to at least be more impactful on the ground than whomever Minnesota can use.

#4) Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs after scoring a touchdown vs the Las Vegas Raiders

The Detroit Lions have just completed their bye week, and they have plenty of reasons to be excited when they return to the Pacific Time Zone against the Los Angeles Chargers.

One of them is Jahmyr Gibbs, the rookie who exploded for 152 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. With the rest of the NFC North's leading rushers seemingly stuck in rebuilding teams, he may be a fantasy footballer's prime choice from that division.

#3) Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson vs. Tennessee Titans

Is Bijan Robinson the Atlanta Falcons' rusher of the future?

Tyler Allgeier may have an issue with that, but there is no denying it: the eighth overall pick of 2023 has been electric. Rushing for 517 yards and a touchdown on 103 tries, he has also been a prolific receiver, with two touchdown catches to his credit.

Once the season ends, Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot will have a hard time deciding between their two running backs, but for now, the fantasy choice is obvious.

#2) Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne rushing v Pittsburgh Steelers

After sitting at 1-2, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reasserted their newly rediscovered mastery of the AFC South, scoring at least 20 points in their five consecutive wins since.

Travis Etienne, who missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, has been performing very strongly since. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns; but he has already surpassed expectations so far in 2023, with eight scores (seven on the ground and one in the air).

#1) Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco rushing v Denver Broncos

When people think of the Kansas City Chiefs, they think of just two people: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Such an assessment is fair as these two – alongside Andy Reid – have been the nucleus of the team's Super Bowl success.

But to call them the only players worth backing would be a mistake. Isiah Pacheco, who was among the very last picks of the 2022 draft, has become a massive steal, becoming the primary starter as a rookie and retaining that position as a sophomore. And to the potential delight of fantasy footballers out there, he is still just as important as ever, hitting 525 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, as well as a touchdown catch.