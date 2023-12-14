Can the Buffalo Bills make the playoffs? Exploring Josh Allen’s team’s chances after Week 14 win over Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills are one of the greatest disappointments of the season. With Josh Allen under center, they're always supposed to be competing for titles, but they've been inconsistent during the entire 2023 season and are now looking the playoff picture from the outside.

With just four weeks remaining, if the season ended today, the Bills would've been out due to tiebreaker criteria. Fortunately for Sean McDermott's team, there's still four weeks to go before things get officially decided, so they can still mount up a final push to win three or four of the remaining games and go safely to the postseason.

Check out how's the playoff picture shaping for the Buffalo Bills, their remaining regular season games and how's the AFC playoff picture - as well as understand the craziness around the final wild card spots.

Buffalo Bills' strength of schedule for the rest of the season

The Bills have four remaining games in 2023:

Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

Week 17: vs. New England Patriots (3-10)

Week 18: at Miami Dolphins (9-4)

The combined record of 27-25 between these teams doesn't exactly help their playoff push, but wins against the Chargers and the Patriots are likely.

The real challenge will be to steal a game from either the Dallas Cowboys or the Miami Dolphins.

AFC Playoff Picture

Here's how the playoff race in the conference shapes up before the start of Week 15:

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

2. Miami Dolphins (9-3)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

5. Cleveland Browns (8-5)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

8. Houston Texans (7-6)

9. Denver Broncos (7-6)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

11. Buffalo Bills (7-6)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

14. New York Jets (5-8)

15. Tennessee Titans (5-8)

16. New England Patriots (3-10)

Even though the Bills are in 11th place in the conference, they have the same record as the 6th. The wild card race has six teams fighting for two spots (minus the Cleveland Browns, who are 8-5) and it will be on fire until the end of the season.