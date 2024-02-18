Can fans attend the 2024 NFL Combine? All you need to know about pre-draft workouts

The 2024 NFL Combine is the latest iteration of a yearly event where coaches, scouts, general managers, and more can watch every significant draft prospect in action. The event has been a major part of the NFL calendar since 1982, featuring phenomenal performances.
The NFL Combine is just around the corner, and over 200 of the best college football players will be in action. Let's consider whether fans can attend the combine and the schedule for the prospect showcase.
Can fans attend the 2024 NFL Combine?
Yes, fans can attend the 2024 NFL Combine. The event is open to fans as long as they register before proceedings start.
To attend this year's NFL Combine, fans must register for NFL OnePass, an online portal the league utilizes for fan experiences at exclusive league events such as the Pro Bowl, Super Bowl, and NFL draft. Registration is free, and registered fans will stand the chance to enjoy the best the league offers.
Furthermore, if you cannot attend the combine in person, there's no need to fret. That's because the NFL Combine will be televised live for fans' viewing pleasure. In keeping with league tradition, the event will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
2024 NFL Combine Schedule
The NFL Combine event sees rookies partake in drills and measurements. Here's the schedule for the NFL Combine:
Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024
- Gates Open: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Drills Begin: 3:00 pm ET
- Position Groups: Defensive Line and Linebackers
Friday, March 1, 2024
- Gates Open: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Drills Begin: 3:00 pm ET
- Position Groups: Defensive Backs and Tight ends
Saturday, March 2, 2024
- Gates Open: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
- Drills Begin: 1:00 pm ET
- Position Groups: Running Backs, Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers
Sunday, March 3, 2024
- Gates Open: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
- Drills Begin: 1:00 pm ET
- Position Group: Offensive Line
Which quarterbacks were invited to the 2024 NFL Combine?
The following collegiate QBs earned invites to this year's NFL Combine:
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Caleb Williams, USC
- Devin Leary, Kentucky
- Drake Maye, North Carolina
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- Jayden Daniels, LSU
- Joe Milton III, Tennessee
- Jordan Travis, Florida State
- Kedon Slovis, BYU
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina