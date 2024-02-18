Can fans attend the 2024 NFL Combine? All you need to know about pre-draft workouts

The 2024 NFL Combine is the latest iteration of a yearly event where coaches, scouts, general managers, and more can watch every significant draft prospect in action. The event has been a major part of the NFL calendar since 1982, featuring phenomenal performances.

The NFL Combine is just around the corner, and over 200 of the best college football players will be in action. Let's consider whether fans can attend the combine and the schedule for the prospect showcase.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Can fans attend the 2024 NFL Combine?

Yes, fans can attend the 2024 NFL Combine. The event is open to fans as long as they register before proceedings start.

To attend this year's NFL Combine, fans must register for NFL OnePass, an online portal the league utilizes for fan experiences at exclusive league events such as the Pro Bowl, Super Bowl, and NFL draft. Registration is free, and registered fans will stand the chance to enjoy the best the league offers.

Furthermore, if you cannot attend the combine in person, there's no need to fret. That's because the NFL Combine will be televised live for fans' viewing pleasure. In keeping with league tradition, the event will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Expand Tweet

2024 NFL Combine Schedule

The NFL Combine event sees rookies partake in drills and measurements. Here's the schedule for the NFL Combine:

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

Gates Open: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Drills Begin: 3:00 pm ET

Position Groups: Defensive Line and Linebackers

Friday, March 1, 2024

Gates Open: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Drills Begin: 3:00 pm ET

Position Groups: Defensive Backs and Tight ends

Saturday, March 2, 2024

Gates Open: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Drills Begin: 1:00 pm ET

Position Groups: Running Backs, Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Gates Open: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Drills Begin: 1:00 pm ET

Position Group: Offensive Line

Which quarterbacks were invited to the 2024 NFL Combine?

The following collegiate QBs earned invites to this year's NFL Combine:

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Bo Nix, Oregon

Caleb Williams, USC

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina