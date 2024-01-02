Can Roger Goodell kick out an NFL owner? League's legalities explored as David Tepper controversy rages on

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a David Tepper-sized issue on his hands. The numero uno of the National Football League is in charge of a billion-dollar industry and has the final say on league activities. That puts Goodell in a dicey situation, as he is required to handle numerous controversial issues.

One question that a lot of people ask is whether Roger Goodell can kick out an NFL owner. The answer to this question lies in a provision from the NFL bylaws.

Can Roger Goodell kick out an owner?

Article VIII, Section 8.13(B) of the NFL Constitution and Bylaws provides that the commissioner can call for a vote among the NFL owners to accomplish the ousting of an owner. As per the ruling, 24 votes out of the 32 owners (3/4) are required to force an owner to sell the franchise. If that vote threshold is reached, the removal is considered an involuntary termination under Section 3.8(A) of the Bylaws.

That means that while Roger Goodell cannot unilaterally kick out an NFL owner, he's within his rights to initiate the process. A 3/4 vote from the league owners is enough to remove an erring owner from the league.

David Tepper controversy explained: Panthers owner throws drink at NFL fans, goes viral

During a Week 17 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers, Panthers owner David Tepper appeared to toss a drink into the crowd during the Panthers’ 26-0 blowout loss. This occurred late in the fourth quarter as Tepper discovered his team had secured the worst record in the NFL.

The Carolina Panthers have yet to make a public statement about the incident, while the NFL has stated it is "aware" of the video but has yet to mete out a punishment.

How much did David Tepper pay for the Carolina Panthers?

According to Forbes, David Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers for $2.3 billion in 2018. Tepper took over ownership of one of the NFL's biggest underachievers, and much has stayed the same since.

2023 is arguably the worst year in the Carolina Panther's history, as the team is by far the worst in the NFL. The Panthers are just a year removed from nearly capturing the NFC South division and from becoming a lottery team.

The worst part is that despite the Panthers' league-worst record in 2023, they won't have the first overall pick in the 2024 draft. They traded away their first-round draft pick in 2023 as part of a deal with the Chicago Bears to move up to draft Bryce Young as the first overall pick.

It's not looking so peachy in Carolina, and the team's owner's actions might have made things worse heading into the off-season.

