Can you watch Super Bowl 58 on Fubo? Full live streaming details for 49ers vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 58 will feature two of the NFL's best teams as they look to capture the biggest prize in American football. Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs will be against Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers. We'll also see a battle between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, as the former looks to earn his third Super Bowl ring while the latter is aiming for his first.

As you'd expect, Super Bowl 58 is available on streaming platforms such as FuboTV, DAZN and Paramount+. This article will discuss how you can watch the game on FuboTV and other notable streaming services. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Can you catch Super Bowl 58 on FuboTV?

Yes, you can catch the Big Game on FuboTV, with the streaming service continuing its stellar showing of NFL games.

The game can be live-streamed on FuboTV, offering a free trial for new users. The cheapest streaming plan is the "Fubo Pro" package, which consists of 146-plus channels for $74.99 per month. This package has added benefits such as over 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR and up to 10 screens simultaneously.

Furthermore, a "Fubo elite" plan consists of 205-plus channels for $84.99 a month. An added benefit of this plan is that it comes with FuboExtra (48 more exclusive channels) and News Plus (11 more exclusive channels).

Last but not least is the “Fubo premiere” package. That package is essentially “Fubo Elite" plus Showtime for $94.99 monthly.

FuboTV has been a reliable streaming service covering NFL games for years. The service showed every regular-season and postseason game in the 2023-24 NFL season, and it'll round up its elite coverage by bringing you Super Bowl 58.

The game is a blockbuster fixture between reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs and NFC powerhouse the San Francisco 49ers. You can catch the game on FuboTV at an affordable fee or by using the free trial option.

What you need to know about Super Bowl 58

Here's what you need to know about catching the Super Bowl:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Livestream: FuboTV and more

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas