Can you watch Super Bowl 58 on Nickelodeon? Full live streaming details for 49ers vs Chiefs

One team will be proclaimed the new victors of the Super Bowl today, Sunday, February 11. Is the game going to be exactly like the 2020 Super Bowl, in which Patrick Mahomes guided the Kansas City Chiefs to their first championship in five decades, or will the 49ers get their comeuppance and win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1995?

The game is available to watch on CBS in its customary manner, but let's look at some other options.

Can you catch Super Bowl 58 on Nickelodeon?

This year's Super Bowl will have an alternate, family-friendly coverage on Nickelodeon for the first time in the game's history. The Chiefs and 49ers will kick off their game at 6:30 p.m. ET at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Representatives of the Nickelodeon broadcast insists that the network's rendition of the game isn't only for young audiences and guarantees that viewers won't be missing one second of the incredible action or any of the game's huge plays.

There have only been two previous NFL broadcasts on Nickelodeon, and both of those events took place during the regular season. And now, the family-friendly event will take on the most noteworthy football game of the season.

Today's SpongeBob Squarepants-themed broadcast will feature a number of analysts, including Young Dylan, Dylan Schefter, and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson.

You should enjoy watching this alternate Super Bowl broadcast since SpongeBob SquarePants has been the most popular animated series for more than 20 years.

Since its 1999 premiere, the show has aired 25 seasons with over 270 episodes. The program is one of the most lucrative entertainment brands in the world and has enthralled viewers of all ages.

CBS will carry the main Super Bowl LVIII coverage, which features the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Many NFL talents will be featured in the game, including Brock Purdy, Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, and many more. Expect to see a fresh wave of Taylor Swift devotees joining the fray as well.

How to live stream the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will play in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11.

The Big Game this year will air on CBS and Nickelodeon. On the other hand, Paramount+ offers live streaming for the game.

Among the approved devices that can stream Paramount+ are iPhones, Android phones, PlayStations, Roku TVs, Xboxes, and many more.

Fans may also watch the SuperBowl on YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu plus Live TV, and NFL+, among other streaming options.