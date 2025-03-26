Carolina Panthers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Dave Canales and Co.

All 32 teams, including the Carolina Panthers, are currently concentrating entirely on draft preparation, as the 2025 NFL draft is less than a month away and the most exciting period of free agency has already passed.
The "top-30 visits," which permit NFL teams to have up to 30 players for official visits at their facility, are also a part of the draft preparations.
These top-30 visits give teams the chance to shell out a substantial amount of time getting to know the prospects they are interested in.
Below are the players the Carolina Panthers are reportedly inviting for top-30 visits this year.
Tracking the Carolina Panthers' top-30 pre-draft visits
1) Nick Emmanwori (safety) - South Carolina
Josh Kendall of The Athletic reported that Nick Emmanwori has been scheduled to meet the Panthers ahead of the draft. The playmaking safety recorded some outstanding stats during his three seasons at South Carolina, including 244 total tackles, six interceptions, four tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and one fumble recovery.
2) Jarquez Hunter (running back) - Auburn
The Panthers are most likely aiming to sign a running back to replace Jonathon Brooks, who is anticipated to miss the whole 2025 season due to an ACL injury. According to The Athletic, the organization has set up a top-30 visit with Jarquez Hunter of Auburn in light of that.
3) Ollie Gordon (running back) - Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon, who led the Big 12 with 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground two seasons ago and was selected as an All-American, is another player the Carolina Panthers have reportedly handpicked for a top-30 visit.
4) Jonas Sanker (safety) - Virginia
Jonas Sanker started 33 of his 43 games at the University of Virginia. He finished his four-year collegiate career with 273 total tackles, two interceptions, 19 passes defended, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and four forced fumbles. Sanker said during his pro day last week that he will soon be visiting the Panthers.
5) Warren Brinson (defensive lineman) - Georgia
Warren Brinson, a former defensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs, will also meet with the Panthers on a top-30 visit. He contributed 26 sacks and was a reliable part of the Bulldogs' defense in his final two seasons in college.
The following players are reportedly also being hosted by the Carolina Panthers during the top-30 visits:
6) Deone Walker (defensive lineman) - Kentucky
7) Shemar James (lineman) - Florida
8) Cam Jackson (defensive lineman) - Florida State
9) Aireontae Ersery (offensive tackle) - Minnesota
