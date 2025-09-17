  • home icon
  Carson Wentz Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Vikings QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Carson Wentz Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Vikings QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 17, 2025 20:17 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Carson Wentz Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Vikings QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored (Credit: IMAGN)

Carson Wentz will have the chance to take the field again since he started for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 of the 2024 season. Two games into his first season as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy suffered a high-ankle sprain that could keep him sidelined at least through Week 6, the Vikings' bye week.

Wentz, a seasoned veteran, is preparing to step up while McCarthy is out, and his stock could be intriguing for fantasy managers trying to add depth to the quarterback room.

Should you add Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 3 waiver wire?

This will depend on how much you want to add a new quarterback to your team. Wentz won't be the Vikings' long-term quarterback, unless McCarthy's injury keeps him sidelined longer than expected.

Sam Darnold proved that his experience could help the Vikings thrive and Wentz, somebody who looked like a legit star in his first seasons, might take them to the next level while they wait for their starter's return.

If you need an easy and quick answer to your quarterback situation, Wentz can be a solid option. He could be a bridge fantasy QB while others become available or improve enough to be considered starters.

Kevin O'Connell had positive things to say about Wentz on KFAN Radio on Tuesday, praising his readiness and showing his confidence in the former Philadelphia Eagles QB.

“I don’t think it (the football) hit the ground more than one time," O'Connell said. "He was in total command. I was really pushing the group via the play clock coming off of the Chicago game because I thought we were a little slow with our operation, especially early.”
Carson Wentz fantasy outlook for 2025 season

Carson Wentz entered the 2025 season with only 2.69 fantasy points projected, per ESPN, but that number will likely be topped in Week 3. He's projected to score 14.57 points against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that will also miss its starting QB.

The Vikings have a solid offensive unit that could help Wentz shine similarly to Darnold last season. The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the league, which could play in Wentz's favor, too. Minnesota comes off a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and they're eager to bounce back as soon as possible.

