CeeDee Lamb injury update: Latest on Cowboys WR for fantasy football Week 4

CeeDee Lamb is off to a slow start when it comes to fantasy football this season compared to seasons past. The Cowboys wide receiver has 47.2 points in PPR leagues in 2023.

His biggest game was back in Week 2, as he scored 25.3 points against the Jets' defense. He had 11 receptions on 13 targets for 143 yards that week. Week 3 was underwhelming for those who started him in their fantasy lineup.

Lamb had just four receptions for 53 yards on seven targets, yielding just 10.2 points. It was slightly under his Week 1 effort of 11.7 points versus the New York Giants.

The two-time Pro Bowler sat out of a recent practice, causing some concern for his week status against the New England Patriots.

CeeDee Lamb injury update

The Cowboys' Wednesday practice ahead of their game against the Patriots saw Lamb sitting out. However, the reason wasn't on an injury front, as it was the veteran rest day. This comes as a great relief to fantasy owners as CeeDee Lamb is an integral part of Dallas' passing game.

Lamb led the team in three receiving categories: targets (24), receptions (19), and yards (273). He has yet to find the end zone in the 2023 season.

The wideout doesn't have much of an injury history, starting 47 of his 52 career games thus far in the league. Last June, Lamb was held out of minicamp with a hamstring injury but participated in training camp.

Fantasy owners have always been able to rely on Lamb due to his health. Barring any other news, the Cowboys star looks to be at 100 percent.

What happened to CeeDee Lamb?

The trend amongst teams in the NFL is to rest their star and veteran players the Wednesday ahead of a Sunday game. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did just that with Lamb and DeMarcus Lawrence. With teams playing 17 games, it is no surprise that some are doing it.

Lamb's most recent injury was in August 2022, when he sat out of practice with a foot laceration. It wasn't deemed that serious, as he played in all 17 games in the 2022 season.

The Cowboys are aware that Lamb is susceptible to injury, and that played another role in resting him.

When will CeeDee Lamb return?

Lamb should be a full-go against the Patriots at AT&T Stadium in Week 4 on Sunday afternoon. This week, he's ranked as the No. 8 WR in PPR leagues, signaling that starting Lamb is a no-brainer.

The Patriots' defense has done a solid job of slowing down the run, but they haven't faced a wideout like Lamb this season. This means the Cowboys receiver will likely match up with either rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez or Jonathan Jones.

Gonzalez leads the Patriots in passes defended with three and is the most targeted defensive player with 30. Lamb is looking to bounce back after an underwhelming effort against the Cardinals last week.

He should get at least six catches and find the endzone. Overall, he's a must-start in all PPR leagues.