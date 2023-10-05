CeeDee Lamb injury update: Latest on Cowboys WR for fantasy football Week 5

CeeDee Lamb has been nursing a bit of a knee injury. He was considered questionable earlier in the season and many fantasy managers are wondering if their star wide receiver will be available next weekend. He's been a great fantasy player, but that doesn't matter if he can't play. What's his status?

What is CeeDee Lamb's status?

CeeDee Lamb injury update

CeeDee Lamb has been dealing with a knee injury, but it has not kept him out of action during the season. He's been active for all four games, recording over 300 yards and a touchdown through four games.

The Dallas Cowboys have made Lamb their top target, so they need him healthy. He's had a nagging injury, but it's never been enough to limit him in the games. He's been out there and pretty effective.

Nevertheless, the injury persists. It isn't considered threatening to his playing status at this time, but it's something that does put him at a higher risk when he does play. For now, this is of no concern.

He is officially listed on the injury report as a knee/rest day. That effectively means that he does have a knee injury, but they're truly just being cautious with him at this point. Don't consider the DNP anything to worry about.

What happened to CeeDee Lamb?

CeeDee Lamb did not suffer an active injury in last weekend's victory over the New England Patriots. He caught his first touchdown of the season in the win and was not forced out of action. He's dealing with a lingering problem, but it's not something that just came up recently.

Expand Tweet

No Patriots player caused him to get hurt, it's just part of the NFL season. A ton of players have lingering injuries for weeks at a time, and they don't ever end up missing any action because of it.

This is a violent sport. Every action is one that can eventually lend itself to injury. Thus, players being banged up is a part of the sport. That's what Lamb is learning, but it's not serious. Dak Prescott's favorite target will be fine.

When will CeeDee Lamb return?

CeeDee Lamb is currently not expected to miss any time with this knee injury. The DNP at practice this week was more or less a rest day, though not a veteran rest day. Something is slightly bothering him, but nothing he hasn't dealt with before and he's yet to miss a game.

Thus, it's not expected that he's going to be sitting on the sideline this weekend when the Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers. He will be out there, which is vital for such a key matchup against a top opponent.

However, if he does end up missing time (if something unforeseen happens before the game), he would be considered week-to-week. He would be in line to return the week after against the Los Angeles Chargers.