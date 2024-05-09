Chargers opponents in 2024: Which teams will LA play home and away this year?

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of a disappointing season last year. They missed out on making an appearance in the NFL Playoffs despite having one of the most talented rosters in the league. This resulted in the franchise firing head coach Brandon Staley and making a bold move to replace him with Jim Harbaugh.

Following his national championship last year with the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh will now be tasked with helping the Bolts get back on track during the 2024 NFL season. Here are all 17 opponents that he will be facing off against in his new role.

Complete 2024 NFL schedule for the Los Angeles Chargers

Home Games

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Away Games

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots

A must-watch Los Angeles Chargers game in 2024

While the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs represent a true test for where the Los Angeles Chargers stand, the two teams face off against each other twice every year as a result of both being in the AFC West division. A more interesting matchup for the 2024 NFL season might be when they host the Baltimore Ravens.

Last year, the Ravens had the best record in the conference and were one game away from making the Super Bowl. Their performance in this game will be a fair indication of their playoff chances. The Ravens are also one of the teams Jim Harbaugh played for during his NFL career, which adds another intriguing element to this matchup.

Who is the Los Angeles Chargers' most important player in the 2024 NFL season?

Justin Herbert is likely going to be one of the biggest keys to the Chargers' potential success during the 2024 NFL season. He will face several challenges along the way, including learning a brand new system with Jim Harbaugh taking over as head coach.

The franchise also parted ways with their top two starting wide receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, so Herbert will need to adjust accordingly.

He is one of the highest-paid players in NFL history after he signed a five-year, $262.5 million deal. He will have a chance to prove that he is worth the massive investment that ownership made in him last offseason with his contract extension.

