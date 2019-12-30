Chargers QB Rivers open to playing elsewhere in 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is open to playing for another team in 2020 as the veteran insisted he plans to continue in the NFL.

The Chargers ended their season with a 31-21 defeat at the Kansas City Chiefs in Rivers' possible farewell on Sunday.

Rivers – an eight-time Pro Bowler – is out of contract after this season and the 38-year-old's future remains up in the air.

Pressed on his future post-game, Rivers was overcome with emotion as he fronted the media amid the uncertainty.

"If this is the last time here or last time in this uniform, that's a possibility," Rivers told reporters. "I think in a year like this can drain you a bit and beat you up, but the love is still there. Nothing like competing at this level.

"Living the dream. Even in this situation at 5-10… that tells me that I still have some juice left… Do I still want to [play]? Absolutely."

QB1 is all heart. pic.twitter.com/kNalRfkWY7 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 29, 2019

Rivers – selected by the Chargers with pick four in the 2004 draft – added: "Yeah, I plan to play football. Where that's going to be, that will get sorted out. I've never been in this position. We will just see. I'm very thankful for the 16 years. With uncertainty, comes unknown.

"As I stand today, as long as someone wants me, I'll be playing somewhere. But in a month, I don't know, I might be ready to put on a headset and call a play. If one of 32 teams want me and it's the right situation and I can start that 255th game in a row, I'll be running out there."

Rivers ended the campaign with 390 completed passes for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 16 games this season for the Chargers (5-11).

It was Rivers' lowest number of TDs since throwing 21 in 2007, while his 20 interceptions were the most since tallying 21 in 2016.

"There's a lot of questions that have to be answered," Rivers said. "It's not just, 'Am I back?' And we'll win 12 games. We're far from that being, 'Check that box and we're good.' That would be inaccurate.

"There's a lot of question marks moving forward. As those get answered and how those get answered along with my personal question will clear up a lot of things."