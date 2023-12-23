Chargers vs Bills weather report: What's in store for Week 16 at SoFi Stadium?

Before the 2023 NFL season started, the Buffalo Bills undoubtedly had Super Bowl dreams. But following a string of poor games in November, the team's record dropped to an unremarkable 6-6, and they were in danger of being eliminated from the postseason picture.

The Bills have since reacted by defeating the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in consecutive thrilling victories, which has allowed them to remain in the postseason mix. They'll now want to maintain the upward trend going into their upcoming away game in Week 16 against the LA Chargers.

Following Brandon Staley's firing last week, the Chargers will be attempting to win their first game under interim head coach Giff Smith.

What is the weather like in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, on Saturday?

On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers game is anticipated to take place in cold weather, with consistent highs in the upper 55.1 degrees. With little to no likelihood of rain, the weather is also predicted to be partly cloudy. The game's wind gust will have a speed of 14.3 mph.

NFL games are normally affected by cold weather. Still, since this game at SoFi Stadium will be played in temperatures close to 50 degrees, it is unlikely that the weather will have a big impact on the offensive or defensive strategies of either team.

Furthermore, since this game is being played within a dome-shaped stadium, inclement weather shouldn't matter.

NFL Week 16: How to watch Chargers vs Bills live

Among the four AFC clubs with an 8-6 record is the Buffalo Bills. They are currently ranked ninth in the AFC playoff standings. LA Chargers, who face them in Week 16, have lost five of their previous six games and are on a two-game losing run.

With a 24-24 overall record, head coach Brandon Staley was let go by the Chargers following an ugly 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Giff Smith, the outside linebackers coach, was elevated by the organization to the post of interim head coach. He will be in charge of his first game against the Bills today.

The Week 16 game won't be shown on American national television. But this will be the first NFL game ever to air only on NBC's streaming service Peacock.

For that game, color analyst Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth with play-by-play commentator Mike Tirico. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.

If fans are unable to access Peacock, they will still be able to watch the game on other streaming services, including NFL+, SlingTV, and FuboTV.

Below are all the details you need to watch the game:

Date : Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET Location : SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA TV : N/A

: N/A Live stream : Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+

: Peacock, FuboTV, NFL+ Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)