Chargers vs Raiders Inactives: Who is out for Week 15 TNF?

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders battle in an AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football. With both teams sitting at 5-8, the season hasn't exactly gone to play for either.

But with only a handful of games remaining, and technically both still in the playoff hunt, this game has a little more riding on the result.

However, both teams have been hit with injuries, particularly Los Angeles, so this game might not be one for the highlight reel. Nonetheless, who will be suiting up to open Week 15?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL inactive today for Chargers vs Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers:

Keenan Allen OUT

Deane Leonard OUT

Justin Herbert OUT

Las Vegas Raiders:

Andre James OUT

Kolton Miller OUT

Josh Jacobs OUT

So, while that doesn't look too bad for Los Angeles, quarterback Justin Herbert is lost for the season with a finger injury. Now we add their best-attacking weapon in Allen, and suddenly, Easton Stick will have limited weapons at his disposal.

Expand Tweet

The Raiders, who are on a three-game losing streak, will need all of their available resources to bounce back from their 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Both teams have injury issues. This could play a crucial role in determining the outcome tonight.

Who should you start today for Chargers vs Raiders?

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

There are a host of players who you could start for this game. They include Austin Ekeler, Quentin Johnston, Gerald Everett, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs for your fantasy team.

On paper, this matchup doesn't scream as a must-watch, but for fans of both sides, while both are still in the playoff hunt (albeit), there is still plenty to watch for.

What's not good is that last week, Los Angeles and Las Vegas combined for just seven points in their Week 14 games. This doesn't instill confidence in this being a high-scoring affair.

Easton Stick will get his first NFL start, so he could be a bit of an unknown, which might work in his favor. While the Raiders, with Aiden O'Connell, have to do better than last week, don't they?

This is a true flip of the coin regarding who wins this game.