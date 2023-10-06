Chase Claypool to Dolphins trade grades: Why Bears get bare minimum in return while Miami loads up yet again

Chase Claypool is officially no longer a Chicago Bear. Claypool was acquired by the Bears last November to try and become Chicago's top receiver option for Justin Fields. However, he struggled mightily, and at times, it looked like he wasn't working his hardest on the field.

This season has been much of the same, and following Week 3, Claypool claimed the coaches weren't using him right. He was then inactive against the Denver Broncos and was told to stay home, and was also inactive for the Bears' Thursday night win over the Washington Commanders.

Ahead of the game, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles indicated that Claypool's time with the team was likely over.

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," Poles said in a pregame interview on ESPN 1000's pregame radio show.

Now, on Friday, it has been announced that the Chicago Bears have traded Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins.

Chicago Bears trade grades in Chase Claypool trade

The Chase Claypool experiment did not work at all in Chicago. Claypool played in 10 games with the Bears and started five. He caught 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown. His productivity dropped a ton, as in parts of three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he caught 153 passes for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It was a disappointing tenure for Claypool in Chicago, but the Bears did well in this trade as they were able to get something for the disgruntled receiver.

According to Dianna Russini, the Bears are trading Claypool and a 2025 seventh-rounder to the Miami Dolphins for a 2025 sixth-rounder.

Of course, Chicago did have to part with a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to acquire Claypool, so they did waste a high pick to get him. But, after Poles' comments, many expected the Bears to cut him, so to get something for him is a win.

Bears Grade: B-

Miami Dolphins take a chance on Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool has proven he can be a very good receiver in the NFL and now adds to the already-stacked Miami Dolphins offense.

Miami's wide receiver core already features the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios among others. If the Dolphins can get Claypool to click and get back to how he played with the Steelers, Miami's offense will be even more dangerous.

This is a low-risk trade for the Dolphins, if Claypool doesn't work out, they can easily cut him and drop just a few spots in the 2025 NFL draft. If he does work out, it is a major win for Miami who adds yet another weapon for Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins Grade: A-

