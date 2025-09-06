Chicago Bears Start-Sit: Week 1 Fantasy Advice for Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet & Others

The Chicago Bears enter the 2025 NFL season with several questions to answer following a 5-12 2024 campaign that didn't go as expected. Despite drafting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, they couldn't get things going and the team eventually fired Matt Eberflus as head coach.
The Bears will start the campaign with a divisional duel against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that can put them in a complex position from the very beginning of the season. Several Bears players could look like legit starting options in fantasy football, but perhaps their biggest star isn't a good pick.
Chicago Bears Week 1 Fantasy Football Start 'em picks
DJ Moore
DJ Moore could make more with what Caleb Williams throws at him on Sunday. The former Carolina Panthers' wide receiver is the type of talent who can maximize Williams' pass attempts, which puts him among the Bears players you should start in Week 1 of fantasy football.
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift should take advantage of the Chicago Bears' revamped offensive line, which could provide him with chances to thrive against the aggressive Vikings' defense led by Brian Flores. Swift can still make an impact on the field and with Williams likely getting a ton of pressure, Ben Johnson could turn to head to open up spaces for the offense.
Cole Kmet
This one might be risky, especially knowing that the Bears drafted Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in April's draft. Cole Kmet showed several times last year that he could answer the call when Caleb Williams wasn't connecting with his wide receivers. He has strong competition this season, but Kmet may be the team's best option against the Vikings.
Chicago Bears Week 1 Fantasy Football Sit 'em picks
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams' preseason wasn't the best, as he failed several times to meet Ben Johnson's requirements. The second-year quarterback is still figuring out Johnson's complex offense, and going against a suffocating defense like the Vikings' would hurt his chances to shine.
Perhaps Williams can improve his chances in the following games, but he shouldn't be a starter option in Week 1 of fantasy football.
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze, just like Williams, didn't have the best 2024 season. He has replaced Keenan Allen as the team's WR2, but he might not carry high expectations for the Vikings game. He still has to learn the ins and outs of Johnson's offense, too, and his youth could play against him.
